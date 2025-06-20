The series and films to see this weekend

Dear spectators, put yourself comfortable.

At the cinema

Helium The new Disney and Pixar animated film directed by Domee Shi, Madeline Sharafian and Adrian Molina with the Italian voices of Alessandra Mastronardi, Adriano Giannini, Lucio Corsi and Neri Marcorè. Get ready to dive into a science fiction adventure starring Elio, an 11 -year -old boy obsessed with aliens who struggle to feel accepted in the world. Everything changes, however, when it is teleported by aliens and becomes, due to a misunderstanding, the galactic ambassador of the earth. Vote 8 The trailer The review The interview with the Italian voices of Elio

28 years later Horror film, the third chapter of the 28 -day saga after started in 2002 and continued in 2007 with 28 weeks later. Directed by Oscar-winning Danny Boyle, just like the first chapter, this horror film features Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O’Connell, Alfie Williams and Ralph Fiennes as protagonists and tells a story set 28 years after the beginning of the epidemic of the anger virus that forced the quarantine the entire Great Britain. The infection, however, has not disappeared. Vote 6.5 The trailer The review

The master and Margherita A dramatic film directed by Michael Lockshin and inspired by the novel of the same name by Michail A. Bulgakov. The master and Margherita tells a story set in the 1930s in Moscow. A young writer is overwhelmed by a scandal: his theatrical piece is guilty of representing Christ with too much humanity so it is censored and crushed by criticism. Marginalized and desperate, finds comfort in the encounter with Margherita, a beautiful and married woman with whom an overwhelming and forbidden love will be born. Vote 7 The trailer The review

Streaming

Olympo Available on Netflix A Spanish teen drama on the theme of doping. Composed of eight episodes and starring Clara Galle (from my window) Olympo tells the story of a group of young athletes who train in a center specialized in the middle of the Pyrenees. Between loves, betrayals, envy, exhausting training and mysteries, the protagonists of this story will be continually in front of the dilemma: until they are willing to arrive to become champions? A teenage story but also an interesting reflection on doping. Vote 6.3 The trailer The review

The Waterfront Available on Netflix A dramatic series inspired by a true story that revolves around the life of the Buckley family imperfect. For decades, the Buckley have controlled the local fish industry but their empire has started to falter. Thus, to stay afloat, the Bucley are forced to resort to increasingly dangerous means by touching the bottom just to save their family business. But their attempts will go out of control by catapulting them into increasingly dangerous waters. Vote 6 The trailer The review

The summer of the lost secrets Available on first videos A Teen Mystery series, consisting of eight episodes, which adapts the bestseller novel of the same name by E. Lockhart. The story is that of Cadence Sinclair Eastman and its restricted circle of friends, nicknamed “the liars” during their summer adventures on the private island of grandfather, in New England. After a mysterious accident, however, the life of Cadence and its beloved “liars” will change forever and everyone seems to have something to hide. But what? Vote 5 The trailer The review

The Buccaneers 2 Available on Appletv+ The acclaimed Dramedy series inspired by the homonymous and latest unfinished novel of the Pulitzer Edith Wharton prize writer, returns two years after its launch with the second season. In the new episodes we find the protagonists Kristine Frøseth, Alisha Boe, Aubri Ibrag, Mia Threapleton, Josie Totah

And IMOGEN Waterhouse, together with Christina Hedricks and the new entry Leighton Meester. Expect sisterhood, romance, irony and hot loves in the new episodes. Vote 6 The trailer The review

The classics to rediscover

The Scorpio king Broadcast on Friday 20 June at 9.14 in 20 2002 action film directed by Chuck Russell starring Dwayne Johnson. Born as a spin-off of the mummy, the Scorpio king tells the story of the tyrant Memnon who governs the city of Gomorrah with the desire to annihilate the nomadic tribes of the desert. These, however, rebel by taking Mathayus like their warrior but during a mission to infiltrate Memnon’s camp, Mathayus meets Cassandra, a witch who fascinates him and with whom he flees together questioning his alliances and his mission. Vote 6.7 The trailer

The shark Broadcast on Saturday 21 June at 9.39 pm on Rete4 On June 20, 2025, Steven Spielberg’s shark turned 50 from his debut in US cinemas and returns to TV on the occasion of this very important anniversary. Winner of three Oscar prizes and based on the 1974 novel of the same name by Peter Benchley, the film tells the story of a white shark that on the island of Amity who kills the swimmers by pushing the local chief of the police to plan his killing with the help of a marine biologist and a shark hunter. The shark is on the list of the most beautiful American films ever. Vote 7.7 The trailer