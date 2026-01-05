The series and films to watch on Netflix this Epiphany week

The first week of 2026 arrives with Epiphany ready to take away all the holidays. But what’s on Netflix in these first days of January 2026?

Here are all the new ones not to be missed if you love TV series and films in streaming.

The best Netflix series of 2025

A new thriller series arrives: “His truth” (January 8)

A murder, a killer to find, lies. All of this is “His Truth”, a thriller series ready to glue you to the screen. The plot?

In the sweltering heat of Atlanta, Anna lives in haunting solitude, distancing herself from her friends and her career as a television journalist. But when she hears about a murder in Dahlonega, the sleepy town where she grew up, Anna perks up and throws herself into the case in search of answers. Detective Jack Harper is strangely suspicious of her involvement and pushes her into the center of the investigation he is leading.

His truth: trailer, plot, cast

The docuseries on Fabrizio Corona debuts (January 9)

Not an autobiography but the story of the world of contradictions, controversies and dynamics behind Italian entertainment from the 90s to today. The five-episode docuseries on Fabrizio Corona, entitled “Fabrizio Corona: Io Sono Notizia” debuts on January 9 and is the fresco of a country that has stopped distinguishing the difference between reality and reality.

Everything about the Netflix docuseries on Fabrizio Corona

There is a new romantic film: “People we meet on vacation” (January 9)

Based on the bestseller of the same name by Emily Henry, “People we meet on vacation” is a romantic film ready to win you over.

For almost ten years, every summer, the carefree Poppy and the reserved Alex have embarked on an adventurous journey together, but after several years in which they stopped feeling, a fateful journey will bring them back together to face the unexpressed feelings they feel and have always felt for each other.

People We Meet on Vacation: trailer, cast and everything you need to know

The fourth season of the Spanish series is released: “Machos Alfa” (January 9)

This season the alpha males decide that the best way to face the much-dreaded midlife crisis is to do it together. So they rent an apartment, turning their friendship into a refuge from divorce, the challenges of fatherhood and the inevitable slip-ups on their journey to self-discovery. Between retreats to rediscover their masculinity and unexpected family models, the protagonists will discover that living under the same roof is not as easy as they thought, not even on holiday in Punta Cana.

All the new Netflix releases of January 2026