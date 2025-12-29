The series and films to watch on Netflix this New Year’s week 2026

The new year is about to begin. In a few days, in fact, 2026 will arrive ready to give us many new features from a serial point of view. Here are all the new TV series and films that will debut on Netflix this New Year’s week 2026.

A new reality show arrives: “Members Only: Palm Beach” (December 29, 2025)

Set in the exclusive enclaves of Palm Beach County, “Members Only” follows a group of women navigating the unspoken rules, inherited traditions and highly competitive hierarchies of America’s innermost social circles. In this world of privilege and private clubs, reputations are built over brunch, alliances are changed over a glass of champagne and, although wealth is omnipresent, the real bargaining chips are power, influence and access. The best reality shows on Netflix

A new stand-up comedy arrives with Ricky Gervais (30 December)

Ricky Gervais stars in a new stand-up comedy where he tackles the topic of his own mortality in a brutally honest and darkly funny special about his life, death and the state of the world.

There is a new thriller series based on a novel by Harlan Coben: “Escape” (January 1, 2026)

Just as happened in 2024, which began with the release of “One Deception” on Netflix and then again in 2025, with the arrival of “Missing You”, both series based on books by Harlan Coben, the same happens in 2026.

The new year, in fact, for Netflix, is synonymous with thrillers and to complete this three-year period dedicated to the works of Harlan Coben, the streaming platform is planning, on New Year’s Day, the release of a new thriller series “Fuga”, based on the book “Run Away”.

The plot? Simon had a perfect life: the love of his wife and children, a great job, a splendid house. But everything falls apart when eldest daughter Paige runs away from home. After finding her drugged and vulnerable in a city park, he finally gets the chance to bring his little girl home. But she’s not alone and an argument escalates into shocking violence. After the accident Simon loses his daughter again and while trying to track her down he ends up in a dangerous underground world, revealing dark secrets that could destroy his family forever.

A new romantic series arrives: “Love in the Office” (January 1, 2026)

And for those who don’t like thriller atmospheres, a new romantic series “Love in the Office” will arrive on New Year’s Eve 2026.