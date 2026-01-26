The series and films to watch on Netflix this week

The freezing cold has arrived, the holidays have been over for a while now and everyone is back to work. But to give some color to the cold days of the end of January 2026, Netflix will do it with lots of new features arriving in the next few days.

In fact, a very interesting week begins for lovers of films and TV series, ready to offer many new titles and many new stories to become passionate about.

From huge returns to interesting documentaries, here’s all the best coming to Netflix from January 26 to February 1, 2026.

The best Netflix series of 2025 to catch up on

A documentary about Take That is released (January 27)

For lovers of music docuseries there is “Take That”, on Netflix from January 27th. It tells, in three episodes, the extraordinary story of the UK’s most iconic boy band from their beginnings as a quintet in Manchester to their status as pop superstars.

Featuring thirty-five years of rare archive material, previously unseen footage and personal content, plus exclusive interviews with Gary, Howard and Mark, this series offers an intimate look at the highs, lows and lasting legacy of one of the most successful British bands of all time.

The best documentaries on Netflix

“Bridgerton” returns with its fourth season (January 28)

It is one of the most anticipated series of 2026 and it arrives on Netflix just this week: Bridgerton 4. Expect a modern fairy tale with the fourth season of Bridgerton which focuses on the second son Benedict (Luke Thompson), the young bohemian of the family.

Although his younger and older brothers are both happily married, Benedict has no intention of settling down until he meets a charming silver-clad guest at his mother’s masquerade ball. With the help of his reluctant sister Eloise (Claudia Jessie), the young man tries to discover her identity by searching for her in high society. But the woman of his dreams does not belong to the high society: she is a brilliant waitress named Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha) serving the fearsome landlady, Araminta Gun (Katie Leung).

Bridgerton 4: what to expect

How Bridgerton 3 ended: the summary

The best romantic series on Netflix

There is a new sports documentary film: “Miracle: the great hockey challenge” (January 30)

For those who love rediscovering the sporting exploits of the past, here comes a new documentary dedicated to the so-called “Miracle on Ice”, or how the 1980 US hockey team beat the Soviet Union in the Olympic semi-finals at the height of the Cold War, and then won the gold medal.

This legendary story of recovery is told with never-before-seen 16mm footage and direct testimonies from the players who returned to the site of the historic victory.