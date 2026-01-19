The series and films to watch on Netflix this week (19-25 January 2026)

A new week has just begun and it’s time to find out what’s new on Netflix. The streaming platform, in this third week of January 2026, will launch few but very interesting titles.

Let’s find out which ones.

The best Netflix series of 2025 to catch up on

The documentary film “Kidnapped: the Elizabeth Smart case” arrives (January 21)

In the early hours of June 5, 2002, 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart is abducted from her bedroom in Salt Lake City, Utah, sparking one of the most dramatic and media-covered disappearance cases in United States history. “Kidnapped: The Elizabeth Smart Case” is a gripping documentary that takes viewers inside the true story, told by Elizabeth firsthand and through exclusive interviews with her family, investigators and the people who know the case best.

Combining archival footage and previously unreleased material, the film traces the girl’s harrowing nine months of captivity in the hands of kidnappers Brian David Mitchell and Wanda Barzee.

The best documentaries on Netflix

There is also a new comedy series: Free Bert (January 22)

Bert Kreischer, the hard-partying, legendary and unpredictable shirtless comedian, enters a whole new world when his daughters are accepted into a prestigious private school in Beverly Hills. To prevent his family from being marginalized due to his uncontrollable antics, he decides to roll up his sleeves and repress his true nature in an attempt to fit in better.

A new romantic series debuts: Finding Her Edge – Passion on Ice (January 22)

This series follows the three Russo sisters, heirs to a struggling skater dynasty. Seventeen-year-old middle sister Adriana trains for the world championships with her new partner Brayden, but can’t forget her first love and former partner, Freddie.

Her life gets complicated when she has to pretend to be with Brayden to get a sponsor and save the family track from bankruptcy.

The best romantic series on Netflix

Il Falsario, the new film with Pietro Castellitto (January 23)

The Forger, the new film starring Pietro Castellitto, already premiered at the Rome Film Festival, out of competition in the Grand Public section, and arriving only on Netflix from January 23rd.

Produced by Cattleya, part of ITV Studios, Il Falsario is directed by Stefano Lodovichi and written by Sandro Petraglia with an exceptional cast that includes Pietro Castellitto, Giulia Michelini, Andrea Arcangeli, Pierluigi Gigante, Aurora Giovinazzo, Fabrizio Ferracane, Mattia Carrano and with Edoardo Pesce and Claudio Santamaria.

The Forger is freely inspired by the work “IL FALSARIO DI STATO” by Nicola Biondo and Massimo Veneziani.

Rome, 70s. When Toni arrives in the city in his luggage he only has the talent for painting and the dream of becoming a great artist. But his hunger for life, destiny and perhaps even history will lead him to become the greatest of all forgers, as well as a central figure in the deepest mysteries of our country.

The Forger: plot, trailer, cast