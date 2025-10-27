The series and films to watch on Netflix this week

A very varied week is coming from a serial point of view. On Netflix, in fact, there will be new features all belonging to different genres. A new thriller series arrives, there is the great return of “The Witcher” and much more. But let’s discover all the new TV series arriving on Netflix this week which runs from 27 October to 2 November 2025.

A Danish thriller series is released: “Legenden – The infiltrator” (October 27)

A new thriller series arrives this week directly from Denmark: “Legenden – The infiltrator” which tells the story of the new secret service agent Tea, who infiltrates undercover in a brutal criminal environment that has escaped the control of the secret services for some time. Adopting an entirely new identity, Tea must befriend Ashley, the girlfriend of the group’s leader, to gather crucial information. But as she grows closer to Ashley and witnesses the grim reality of her life within the criminal network controlled by Miran, Tea must decide who to be loyal to.

“The Witcher” returns with the fourth season (October 30)

The fantasy series “The Witcher” based on the novels by Andrzej Sapkowski. New characters, new adventures for Geralt Di Rivia and many surprises. After the events they changed the Continent in the third season, Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri find themselves separated by a furious war and countless enemies. As their paths diverge and their goals become clearer, they encounter unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these new families found along the way, they may have a chance to reunite forever.

The Spanish medical drama “Respira” returns (October 31)

Another big Netflix return this week is the Spanish medical drama “Breathe“. The Joaquín Sorolla is now a private hospital that calls into question the values ​​and principles of its medical staff. After getting what she wanted, Patricia (Najwa Nimri) continues his fight against cancer as he grows ever closer to Néstor (Borja Luna). Jésica (Blanca Suarez) tries to regain her usual confidence, but is torn between Lluís (Alfonso Bassave) and Biel (Manu Rios). Pilar (Aitana Sánchez-Gijón) is still trying to deal with his son’s addictions, but Quique (Xóan Forneas) may find an unexpected ally in her when the hospital’s new management forces him to make a questionable decision.

As if that wasn’t enough, the arrival of the famous oncologist Sophie (Rachel Lascar) threatens to completely disrupt the environment.