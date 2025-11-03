The series and films to watch on Netflix this week

A very varied week is coming from a serial point of view. On Netflix, in fact, there will be new features all belonging to different genres. A new thriller series arrives, there is the great return of “The Witcher” and much more. But let’s discover all the new TV series arriving on Netflix this week which runs from 3 to 9 November 2025.

A new animated film arrives: “Gli Snicci” (November 3)

For cartoon lovers, or families with children, the month of November begins in the name of tenderness and fun with the new animated film “Gli Snicci”. What should you expect? Here’s the plot: there was a time when the Snicci with the star on the belly and the Snicci with the moon on the belly lived together on the beach, but one day they decided that they were too different to live together and go their separate ways. Until a starry Sniccio meets a lunar Sniccio and understands that true strength lies in diversity.

The reality show inspired by Squid Game returns (November 4)

After a successful first season, the reality show dedicated to the “Squid Game” universe returns to Netflix.

The Emmy-nominated and BAFTA-awarded global phenomenonSquid Game: The challenge” returns for a gripping second season. This time, 456 new contestants face extreme tests of strategy, alliances and endurance to win a life-changing $4.56 million prize pool.

Inspired by the iconic original series, and filled with shocking new twists and twists, season two raises the stakes more than ever. Facing continuous eliminations, only one of them will reach victory. New players. New games. New rules.

Guillermo Del Toro’s highly anticipated “Frankenstein” arrives (November 7)

After a long wait, the new “Frankenstein” by Guillermo del Toro arrives on Netflix, the film inspired by the horror novel by Mary Shelley written between 1816 and 1817. It is one of the stories closest to the heart of the Mexican director who put his all into this feature film. The cast includes Jacob Elordi as the “Monster” and Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein.

There’s a new romantic movie, “Mango” (November 7)

If you are looking for a little more lightness and a pinch of romance, here comes a new romantic comedy on Netflix: “Mango”. The plot=

Ambitious hotel manager Lærke seizes a unique opportunity when her boss sends her to Malaga, Spain, to design a grand new hotel in the middle of a mango plantation. The plantation belongs to Alex, a former lawyer who refuses to sell due to a tragic past he can’t forget. Lærke brings along his daughter Agnes, who expects to spend a rare holiday with her mother on a business trip, or so she thinks.

When unexpected feelings begin to blossom between Lærke and Alex, they are both forced to make choices that will impact their careers, family bonds and, ultimately, their hearts.

And also a new South Korean thriller series: “Don’t stand by” (November 7)

It doesn’t end here because Netflix has decided to give the public, this first week of November, a new dramatic thriller series directly from South Korea: “Don’t stand by and watch”.

Two women see death as the only escape from the suffocating reality in which they are trapped, but their fateful decision to commit murder drags them into a series of unexpected events.

