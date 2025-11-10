The series and films to watch on Netflix this week

A very promising week is coming from a serial point of view. On Netflix, in fact, there will be news belonging to different genres, from the first Christmas film of 2025 to the series on the history of the Italian erotic magazine “Playmen”. But new thrillers, crime and much more are also arriving. Let’s go and discover all the new TV series arriving on Netflix this week which runs from 10 to 16 November 2025.

The Italian series arrives: “Mrs. Playmen” on the Italian erotic magazine “Playmen” (November 12)

This new serial week begins with the debut of “Mrs Playmen”, a series that tells the story of the Italian erotic magazine “Palymen”. The protagonist is Carolina Crescentini who plays the role of Adelina Tattilo, the director of the first Italian erotic magazine in the conservative and moralist Rome of the 70s.

A pioneering entrepreneur in an era when women were relegated to the role of mothers and homemakers; a devout Catholic, but also a bold nonconformist, at the forefront of battles for divorce, the right to abortion and women’s emancipation.

There’s also a new Christmas movie starring Melissa Joan Hart, “Merry Christmas-Ex!” (November 12)

Lovers of Christmas films, get ready because the first Netflix Christmas 2025 film starring the former “Sabrina the Teenage Witch”, Melissa Joan Hart, is about to arrive. It’s called “Merry Christmas-Ex!” and tells the story of a divorced woman who tries to spend one last Christmas with her family before selling the house and moving, but when her ex-husband involves his new and extraordinary girlfriend the situation becomes complicated.

A new thriller series comes out: “The Beast in Me” (November 13)

A new thriller series arrives on Netflix ready to conquer the public with the story of an acclaimed writer who retires from public life after the tragic death of her son, becoming a ghost of herself. But when the house next door is bought by a famous real estate tycoon he finds the perfect subject for his new book also because the man, in the past, had been the main suspect in his wife’s disappearance.

Horrified and fascinated by this man, the woman finds herself compulsively seeking the truth in a dangerous game of cat and mouse.

And also a new Spanish crime series: “The Crystal Cuckoo” (November 14)

And for lovers of crime and Spanish series, “The Crystal Cuckoo” arrives on Netflix, a series that tells the story of Dr. Clara Merlo, in her first year of specialization who after a serious heart attack undergoes a heart transplant. During her convalescence she feels the need to know the past of the young man who saved her life and so she heads inland, finding a place full of secrets, a mystery that dates back twenty years before and a closed town where, on the very day of her arrival, a baby disappears in a public park.

