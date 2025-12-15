The series and films to watch on Netflix this week

A very interesting week is coming from a serial point of view. In fact, there will be great news and a highly anticipated return on Netflix. Which? That of the romantic series “Emily in Paris” which debuts with its fifth season, set in Italy, just this week.

But let’s discover all the new TV series arriving on Netflix this week which runs from 15 to 21 December 2025.

“What’s in the Box?”, a new game show with Neil Patrick Harris, arrives – December 17

Game show lovers, get ready because “What’s in the Box?” is about to arrive on Netflix, a reality show hosted by none other than the “legendary” Neil Patrick Harris. How does it work?

Giant chests hide amazing prizes, crazy surprises and unexpected revelations in this game show that tests intelligence, strategy and endurance. Over the course of multiple episodes, pairs of contestants compete in fast-paced and gripping rounds of general knowledge, trying to guess what lies inside each chest. But winning the award is just the beginning.

As the game progresses, alliances change and unpredictable twists mean that only those competitors with brilliant instincts and luck-kissed manage to keep their prizes and achieve victory.

The fifth chapter of Emily in Paris debuts (set in Rome and Venice) – December 18th

The wait is almost over, the fifth chapter of “Emily in Paris” comes out on Netflix this week. The love and work adventures of an American in Paris, or rather, in Rome and Venice, return.

Now head of Agence Grateau in Rome, Emily faces professional and romantic challenges as she adjusts to life in a new city. But just when everything seems to be going well, a job idea turns out to be a failure, resulting in romantic disappointments and career obstacles. Seeking stability, Emily takes refuge in her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships.

By facing conflicts with sincerity, Emily emerges with deeper connections, a renewed awareness, and the desire to embrace new possibilities.

A South Korean science fiction film about the last day of the Earth is released: “The Great Flood” – December 19

If you love South Korean titles and are passionate about science fiction, a new sci-fi film set on the last day of the Earth arrives on Netflix. It’s called “The Great Flood” and tells the story of a group of people holding on to the last shred of hope for humanity as they try to survive in an apartment building overwhelmed by water after a severe flood.

