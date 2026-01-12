The series and films to watch on Netflix this week

The cold weather has arrived, the holidays are over and almost everyone has gone back to work. But to give some color to the cold days of early January 2026, Netflix will do it with lots of new features arriving in the next few days.

In fact, a very interesting week begins for lovers of films and TV series, ready to offer many new titles and many new stories to become passionate about. From crime series to anime, from documentaries to action films, here’s all the best coming to Netflix from 12 to 18 January 2026.

Stranger Things 5 ​​documentary out (January 12)

Ten years after revolutionizing pop culture, “Stranger Things” is returned to Netflix for the final chapter, the fifth. “One Last Adventure: Stranger Things 5: Behind the Scenes” is an engaging tale that follows the cast, creators and crew as they bring the final season to life and say goodbye to the series that changed them forever. Directed by Martina Radwan.

A new crime-mystery series arrives: “The Seven Quadrants of Agatha Christie” (January 15)

Do you like costume detective stories? Do you love Agatha Christie? Then “The Seven Quadrants of Agatha Christie” is the series for you. It debuts on Netflix on January 15th and transports us to 1925 England by transposing a novel published in 1929 by the queen of detective stories.

Here’s the plot: On the occasion of a sumptuous party at a country house, a prank seems to have terrible and deadly consequences. It will be up to the most unlikely detective, the lively and curious Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent, to unravel a chilling plot that will change her life and solve the mystery of the mansion.

There is a new Japanese anime: The Prism of Love (January 15)

For anime lovers Under the banner of romance and art comes “The Prism of Love”, an animated series that tells an intercultural love story that takes place inside one of the most respected art academies in the city.

In London at the beginning of the 20th century, a Japanese student who has arrived to study art finds herself in the same circle as a talented young aristocrat.

The action film with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck debuts: “The Rip” (January 16)

For those looking for a good action film, “The Rip” arrives on Netflix this week, an adrenaline-filled adventure with two exceptional protagonists: Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

After discovering millions of dollars in cash in an abandoned warehouse, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to waver. When outside forces learn the extent of the kidnapping, everything is called into question, including who to trust.

