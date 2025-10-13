The series and films to watch on Netflix this week

A very interesting week is coming from a serial point of view. In fact, there will be many new features on Netflix and a long-awaited return. Which? That of the political drama with Keri Russell “The Diplomat” which debuts with its third season. But let’s discover all the new TV series arriving on Netflix this week which runs from 13 to 19 October 2025.

The political series The Diplomat with Keri Russell returns (October 16)

Keri Russell returns to Netflix this week with the political drama “The Diplomat” which chronicles the hard lives of women in power. In the third installment of the series, Ambassador Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) lives the singular nightmare of getting what you want.

He has just accused Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) of hatching a terrorist plot and admitted he wants to take her place. But now the president is dead, Kate’s husband Hal (Rufus Sewell) may have inadvertently killed him, and Grace Penn has taken over as leader of the United States. None of this slows Hal’s campaign to get his wife the vice presidency.

Kate takes on a role she never wanted, with a freedom she never expected, an increasingly complicated friendship with Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi), and an unsettling bond with First Gentleman Todd Penn (Bradley Whitford).

The second season of “Snow in the Azores”, the Portuguese series inspired by a true story, debuts (October 17)

Also this week, the Portuguese series inspired by a true story, Snow in the Azores, returns with its second chapter. What to expect from the new episodes? In the village of Rabo de Peixe, in the Azores, nothing ever happens, until a ton of cocaine arrives on the coast and turns the lives of its inhabitants upside down. The young fisherman Eduardo and his best friends decide to dedicate themselves to the improvised trade of goods arriving from the Atlantic Ocean. However, a ton of cocaine does not go unnoticed and the protagonists will have to face the owners of the drug, the police and a series of unpredictable characters in a dangerous adventure of no return. undefined

A new Spanish thriller film arrives: “Ghost at War” (October 17)

Among the new features, however, there is a Spanish thriller film “Ghost at War” which is inspired to the most important undercover operation ever conducted against ETA, a mission that marked a turning point in Spain’s fight against terrorism. Set between the 1990s and 2000s, the film tells the story of Amaia (Susana Abaitua), a young Guardia Civil agent who will spend over ten years undercover within the terrorist organization, with the aim of identifying secret weapons caches in the south of France.

“Good News” a new South Korean thriller film is released (October 17)

In 1970, a communist group in Japan hijacked a passenger plane and diverted it to Pyongyang, North Korea. A mysterious middleman called “Nobody”, whose name and past remain unknown, organizes a secret operation on the orders of Park Sang-hyeon, director of the Korean National Intelligence Service, to land the plane safely at all costs.

Seo Go-myung, an Air Force lieutenant, is reluctantly involved in the mission and faces an impossible task: outsmart the hijackers on board and hijack the plane from the ground as well.

With so much at stake, can this daring mission succeed?

