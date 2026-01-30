The series and films to watch on Netflix this weekend

A new weekend is coming which kicks off February 2026 and our usual appointment is back with all the best TV series and films to watch on Netflix. Among the countless new proposals that the streaming platform gives us every day, choosing a TV series or a film and above all getting everyone to agree is not that simple.

Here is some useful advice to help you choose which series or film to watch in streaming in this new winter weekend which runs from 30 January to 1 February 2026.

The best Netflix series of 2025, to catch up on

Bridgerton 4, if you love romantic series

If you are a Bridgerton fan and love romantic series you can’t miss the new season of Shonda Rhimes’ series inspired by Julia Quinn’s romance novels. A fourth chapter dedicated to the second son of the Bridgerton family, the rebellious and non-conformist Benedict.

His life as a golden bachelor full of excesses will be overwhelmed by a sudden encounter with a mysterious girl during a masquerade party. But who is hiding behind that mask? Benedict will do everything he can to understand it without realizing that, perhaps, the mysterious masked lady is closer to him than he might believe.

Bridgerton 4: the review

Bridgerton 5: when does it come out?

Take That, if you love music documentaries

If you love documentaries and, even more, Take That, then the right choice for you is this three-episode docuseries dedicated to the story of the most iconic boy band in the United Kingdom from their beginnings as a quintet in Manchester to their status as pop superstars.

Featuring thirty-five years of rare archive material, previously unseen footage and personal content, plus exclusive interviews with Gary, Howard and Mark, this series offers an intimate look at the highs, lows and lasting legacy of one of the most successful British bands of all time.

The best documentaries on Netflix

His truth, if you want a thriller with a shock ending

If, however, you are “team thriller” and have not yet seen “His Truth” on Netflix, the time has come to take action. The plot?

In the sweltering heat of Atlanta, Anna lives in haunting solitude, distancing herself from her friends and her career as a television journalist. But when she hears about a murder in Dahlonega, the sleepy town where she grew up, Anna perks up and throws herself into the case in search of answers. Detective Jack Harper is strangely suspicious of her involvement and pushes her into the center of the investigation he is leading. Every story has two sides: which means someone is always lying.

His truth: the review