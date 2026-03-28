The series and films to watch on Netflix this weekend

A new weekend in March arrives and our usual serial advice is back. Don’t know what to choose from the vast Netflix catalog this weekend at the end of March? We’ll help you. Here’s the news on the streaming platform that it would be a shame to miss.

From fantasy to thriller, there’s something for everyone.

The best Netflix series of 2026, so far

Something Very Bad is Going to Happen: it’s a “strange” series but it glues you to the screen

If you love horror (a bit splatter) that glues you to the screen, choose “Something Very Bad is Going to Happen”. And do it even if you don’t like this kind of story because this is the most talked about series of the moment and has two of the most influential names on the small screen behind the production: the Duffer brothers, creators of the Stranger Things phenomenon.

It’s the story of a young engaged couple in the week before their wedding where – and we know this right away – something bad will happen. The fun will be to find out what, but that’s up to you.

In the meantime, here is our review (without spoilers).

Something Very Bad is Going to Happen: the review

If you love Nordic crime: Detective Hole

For those who love the classic Nordic crime films that have become popular on Netflix in recent years, there is a new Norwegian series: “Detective Hole”. Created by Jo Nesbø, one of the greatest crime fiction storytellers, the “Detective Hole” series is a serial killer mystery featuring the famous antihero Harry Hole.

It is a drama centered on two police officers (and alleged colleagues) who operate on opposite sides of the law. During the first season, Harry clashes with his longtime adversary, the corrupt detective Tom Waaler. Harry is a brilliant but troubled homicide detective who struggles with his demons. As the two navigate the blurred ethical boundaries of the justice system, Harry must do everything he can to catch a serial killer and bring Waaler to justice before it’s too late.

To recover, because the new season is about to arrive: Running Point

A comedy with Kate Hudson that is light, funny and truly perfect for those looking for something cute, undemanding but not banal. The plot? THEAfter a scandal, Gordon is catapulted into managing a sports empire: the Los Angeles Waves. Every decision on and off the pitch is crucial and convincing everyone that he is the right person for the job won’t be easy.

A fun, dynamic and profound series at the same time.

Running Point: the review