The series and films to watch on Netflix this weekend in early 2026

The second weekend of 2026 arrives and many new TV series debut on Netflix. Don’t know what to choose? We’ll help you with some serial advice for all tastes. From thrillers to documentaries to romantic comedies.

Here’s what’s new and great on Netflix this weekend from January 9th to 11th 2026.

The best Netflix series of 2025 to catch up on

If you love thrillers: “His truth”

A murder, a murderer. Many mysteries. “His truth” is based on these premises, a thriller series ready to glue you to the screen.

In the sweltering heat of Atlanta, Anna lives in haunting solitude, distancing herself from her friends and her career as a television journalist. But when she hears about a murder in Dahlonega, the sleepy town where she grew up, Anna perks up and throws herself into the case in search of answers. Detective Jack Harper is strangely suspicious of her involvement and pushes her into the center of the investigation he is leading.

His truth: trailer, plot, cast

The best thriller series on Netflix

If you love gossip (and docuseries): “Fabrizio Corona – I am news”

If you are passionate about gossip, Italian entertainment, trash and gossip then the new docuseries on Fabrizio Corona is the one for you. Consisting of six episodes, this series is not an autobiography of the “king of the paparazzi” but the story of the world of contradictions, controversies and dynamics behind Italian entertainment from the 90s to today.

Everything about the Netflix docuseries on Fabrizio Corona

If you love romantic comedies: “People we meet on vacation”

And, finally, for those who love so-called rom-coms and want light-heartedness and romance, watching “People We Meet on Vacation” is a must.

Based on the bestseller of the same name by Emily Henry, “People we meet on vacation” is a film that tells a very sweet story. For almost ten years, every summer, the carefree Poppy and the reserved Alex have embarked on an adventurous journey together, but after several years in which they stopped feeling, a fateful journey will bring them back together to face the unexpressed feelings they feel and have always felt for each other.