The series and movies to see on Netflix this week

A new week arrives and our usual appointment with the most awaited and interesting Netflix outputs of the next few days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out a lot of new titles from week by week to be passionate about and to make you have a complete picture of what awaits us on Netlfix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from 16 to 22 June 2025.

A new series debuts inspired by a true story (with the same showrunner as Dawson’s Creek): The Waterfront (June 19)

Inspired by real events, The Waterfront is a dramatic series whose plot revolves around the imperfect Buckley family while attempts to maintain control of her dangerous fishing empire in the North Carolina push her to resort to increasingly dangerous means to stay afloat. Set on the North Carolina coast, The Waterfront was born from an idea of ​​the prolific showrunner Kevin Williamson (Scream, Dawson’s Creek, The Vampire Diaries).

The Waterfront: the trailer and what to expect

The new Spanish Drime Drime Teen Drama comes out: Olympo (June 20)

If you love teen drama with a tip of crime and dedicated to the world of sport Olympo is the series for you. The story? Among the best athletes in the country who train at the Pirineos elite sports center there is Amaia, the captain of the synchronized swimming national team that claims only the best of herself and does not allow errors. But when her teammate and the best friend Núria passes her for the first time, Amaia realizes that the performance of some athletes are inexplicably improving. After years spent pushing their bodies to the limit and sacrificing their life for sport, they are faced with a dilemma: where are they willing to arrive?

Olympo: everything you need to know

There is also a new Docuserie True Crime: killed a thousand times: the Nora Dalmasso case (June 19)

If you are passionate about True Crime documentaries, here comes a documentary to Netflix who tells one of the most upsetting crimes in Argentine history. What would you do if after the murder of your mother they accused you of the fact? How can the police resolve a case under the careful gaze of an entire nation? Will the press be able to reach the truth while it is submerged by scandalous voices and insinuations? And who can really say they know the victim? Almost twenty years after the brutal murder of Nora Dalmasso, this series throws a new light on one of the most terrible crimes that happened in Argentina.