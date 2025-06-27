The series and movies to see on Netflix this weekend

A new weekend arrives and our usual appointment returns with all the best of TV series and films to watch on Netflix. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a movie and above all to agree everyone is not that simple. Here are some useful advice to help you in the choice of which series or movies to stream in this new weekend from 27 to 29 June 2025.

The third and last season of Squid Game because it is unmissable

The series to see on Netflix this weekend, in reality, is only one and is the grand finale of Squid Game. Precisely this June weekend, in fact, comes out on Netflix the third and last chapter of the South Korean survival game that has made the history of the small screen and is now ready to say goodbye to the fans. After the second season, released on Netflix last December 2024, here are the last six episodes of Squid Game and get ready because this final is ready to conquer you. What will happen?

In the third and last season of Squid Game, we find Gi-Hun (Lee Jung-Jae) after he lost his best friend in the game and was led to complete despair from the front Man (Lee Byung-Hun), who hid his true identity to infiltrate the game. Gi-Hun does not give up in his goal of ending the games, while the front man continues with his next move and the choices of the surviving players cause serious consequences to each round. The world looks forward to seeing the incredible ending written and directed by Hwang Dong-Hyuk, who promised to bring history to his well-deserved conclusion. Will there be a glimmer of hope for humanity against the background of the most cruel reality?

The Squid Game 3 review

If you love documentaries on absurd stories: Trainwreck: Poop Cruise

It was supposed to be a luxury cruise: a four -day round trip from Galveston, Texas, Cozumel, Mexico. But for the 4,000 passengers and members of the crew on board, reality proves to be catastrophicly different. After a fire in the machine room destroys the electric cables that feed the whole ship, the boat drifts without energy for propulsion, refrigeration, lighting, air conditioning or, even worse, the unloading of the bathrooms. Soon the drain waters come out of the whole ship, the food stocks begin to decrease and passengers begin to rebel. While the Cruise Company desperately tries to manage the consequences, a media circus is unleashed and soon everyone speaks of the “poop cruise”. If you love particular stories and you are not impressed, this documentary is for you.

If you want to immerse yourself in the ocean, Shark Whisperer: swimming with sharks

If, on the other hand, you want to swim together with the sharks, then don’t miss the Shark Whisperer docufilm by the director awarded with an Oscar® for My friend at the bottom of the sea. It is a provocative and visually fascinating documentary that dives into the murky waters of modern environmentalism, where science, activism and entertainment clash.

At the center is the environmentalist Ocean Ramsey, who with his viral videos in which he swims freely with the sharks has attracted attention from all over the world and aroused a heated debate. Driven by the desire to get out of the cage and to decipher the language of sharks closely, Ocean tries to get in touch with these predators at a level never seen before, in the hope of dispeling the negative perception that people have sharks. For his supporters it is an impavid activist who gives voice to misunderstood predators, while for his detractors his mission fades the border between the rescue of the planet and the search for fame.

This is not just a history of sharks. It is a story about how we choose to tell the stories, on nature, on ourselves and on what we are willing to risk to be listened to.

The action movie The Old Guard to prepare you for the sequel release

This weekend we also offer you two rewatch. Let’s start with the action film with Charlize Theron and Luca Marinelli, based on the famous comic by Greg Rucka, The Old Guard who will glue you to the screen with a story between fantasy and decidedly original adventure.

For centuries the world of mortals has been protected by a clandestine group led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron). Inside there are mercenaries very united with each other and who strangely cannot die. During an urgent mission, the extraordinary skills of the team members suddenly become public. Now it’s up to Andy and the last arrival Nile (Kiki Layne) help the team to avoid the danger represented by those who, at any price, intend to replicate and exploit this gift economically.

Why see it? Next week, after five years from the debut of the first chapter, his highly anticipated sequel arrives.

The Fantasy series “The Sandman”, to recover it (or dust it off) before the debut of the new episodes

And to be reviewed to better prepare for the exit of his highly anticipated second and last season is the Fantasy The Sandman series, a real Netflix masterpiece on the history of Morfeo, the King of Dreams, taken from the celebration of Neil Gaiman comics saga.

The review of The Sandman