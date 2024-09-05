The series on Mussolini is exceptional





The story of the rise and fall of Mussolini comes to the small screen with the new Sky Original series “M – Son of the Century”, a very ambitious title inspired by the novel by Antonio Scurati and previewed, out of competition, at the 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival. Behind the camera is Joe Wright, director of films such as Atonement, Pride and Prejudice, Anna Karenina and in front of an extraordinary Luca Marinelli who perfectly immerses himself in the body, mind, soul of a figure like Mussolini, confirming himself not only as a great interpreter but also as the best in the Italian cinematographic panorama.

The Public (and Private) Face of Mussolini

Written by Stefano Bises and Davide Serino, “M – The Son of the Century” transports us to an Italy surrendered to dictatorship, recounting the egocentric personality, wicked actions, and toxic masculinity of a man who wrote one of the worst pages in Italian history. It starts with the foundation of the Italian Fasci in 1919 and ends with Mussolini’s infamous speech in Parliament in 1925, after the murder of socialist deputy Giacomo Matteotti. The series, however, is not only about politics but offers a very interesting look at Mussolini’s private life, recounting his personal relationships, including those with his wife Rachele, his lover Margherita Sarfatti, and other iconic figures of the time.

The most beautiful work seen in Venice

Ambitious, provocative, brilliant, M – Son of the Century is the most beautiful thing we saw at the Venice Film Festival and one of the best Italian series ever. It will be available exclusively on Sky and streaming on NOW in 2025. The one about Mussolini, in fact, is an exceptional series that in terms of quality of direction, screenplay and performance of its protagonists has no rivals, neither among the films in competition at Venice 81 nor among the series of the main streaming platforms.

Composed of eight episodes and directed by a far-sighted Joe Wright, who worked on this title for six years, M – Child of the Century is a dynamic, rhythmic, overwhelming story that is impossible not to love and that brings the audience face to face with the risks that contemporary society runs in relying on dictatorial figures in times of fear and uncertainty.

Luca Marinelli: “One of the most painful things I’ve done in my life”

Luca Marinelli does an incredible job of becoming Benito Mussolini, he takes on his physical appearance, his accent, his tone of voice, his oversized ego. Marinelli shows us every aspect of the Duce’s personality and he does it with such intensity and skill that he breaks the screen, breaking not only the fourth wall but disintegrating that imaginary barrier that stands between those who make a series and those who watch it, thus entering straight into everyone’s heart.

“I had to suspend my judgment on the character of Mussolini in order to portray him in all his essence and as a convinced anti-fascist it was one of the most painful things I have done in my life” specified the actor during the press conference but his emotional effort was necessary to be able to have as a result the wonderful series that is M – Son of the Century, a story that looks to the past to open our eyes to the present.

Every aspect of this series is a winner, from the direction to the script, from the cast to the lighting, right down to the perfect soundtrack by The Chemical Brothers.

Futuristic, original, provocative and provocative, M – The son of the century is a series not to be missed. To see it you will have to wait until the first months of 2025 but remember this title because it will make history, indeed, it has already done so.

Rating: 8.8