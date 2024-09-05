The series on Mussolini is exceptional

Culture

The series on Mussolini is exceptional

The series on Mussolini is exceptional

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
The series on Mussolini is exceptional
Those journalists who get on and off the political bus (causing damage)
Only Murders in the Building 5 Will Be There, Official Confirmation