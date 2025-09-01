The series to see on Netflix this week

A new week arrives and our usual appointment with the most awaited and interesting Netflix outputs of the next few days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out a lot of new titles from week by week to be passionate about and to make you have a complete picture of what awaits us on Netlfix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from 1 to 7 September 2025.

We anticipate that this week is dedicated to a single Netflix title, one of the series on which the streaming platform is aiming more and more and that it will be the only new Netflix release of the week: Wednesday 2, part 2.

The most anticipated Netflix series of September 2025

The second part of Mercolì 2 comes out and you cannot let it escape (3 September)

Netflix has decided to focus everything on the final on Wednesday 2 in this first week of September 2025 which will see the release of the last four episodes of Tim Burton’s chapter Chapter two on the iconic character of Wednesday Addams played by Jenna Ortega.

After the debut of the first part of the season on August 6, here is that Wednesday is ready to greet his fans with a surprising ending that will prepare the way for the narrative developments of the third season, already confirmed by Netflix.

What to expect from Wednesday’s ending? Meanwhile, if you have been lost to you, here is the plot of the second season: Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) returns to wandering for the Gothic corridors of the Nevemore Academy, where a new series of enemies and problems awaits her. This season Wednesday must juggle between family, friends and old opponents, to face another year of beautifully dark and bizarre chaos. Army of its characteristic sharp wit and its imperturbable charm, Wednesday finds himself at the center of a new chilling supernatural mystery.

The best Netflix series of 2025, so far

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7JS4N5WAW8Qundefined