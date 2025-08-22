The series to see on Netflix this weekend

A new weekend arrives and our usual appointment returns with all the best of TV series and films to watch on Netflix. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a movie and above all to agree everyone is not that simple. Here then are some useful advice to help you in the choice of which series or movies to stream in this new weekend from 22 to 24 August 2025.

If you loved Bojack Horseman (and you like animated series): “Long Story Short”

If you loved the animated series “Bojack Horseman” and you want to go into a new deep story about psychology and human relationships, here it arrives on Netflix “Long Story Short” the new animated series born from the mind of the creator of “Bojack Horseman”. These are comedy that deepens the vicissitudes of a family. Over the years we follow the Schwooper brothers from childhood to adulthood and vice versa, retracing triumphs, disappointments, joys and compromises. Not to be missed.

If you want a women’s political thriller: “Hostage” with Julie Deply

For lovers of women’s political thrillers, Netflix proposes this weekend in late August a new “Hostage” miniseries starring Suranne Jones and Julie Deply. In the cast there is also Corey Mylchreest, the English actor that we have already had the opportunity to appreciate in very popular titles such as “The Queen Carlotta” where he played the role of King Giorgio III and “My year in Oxford” where he recited alongside Sofia Carson.

The plot? When the husband of the first British minister is kidnapped and the French president visiting is blackmailed, both leaders face impossible choices. With the risk of compromising their political future, if not life, the two women are forced to a ruthless rivalry. Will they be able to collaborate to reveal the conspiracy that both victims are?

For those who want to go into a scandalous true story about Korean erotic cinema: “Aema”

And finally, Netflix gives the public the opportunity to meet a true story made in Korea, little known in the western world, that of the Korean erotic film industry. The Netflix series “AEMA ”, in fact, It tells the story of the famous Hee -ran actress and the new arrival Ju-Ae while they face the dark and cruel realities hidden behind the spotlight without fear during the production of an erotic film that shocked the Korean film industry in the 1980s.

