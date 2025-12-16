The seven quadrants of Agatha Christie: a new mystery on Netflix, plot and when it comes out

The charm of great mysteries knows no eras, and Netflix proves it once again by bringing back to the screen one of the less frequented but most intriguing stories of the Queen of Crime. “The Seven Quadrants of Agatha Christie” is the new crime miniseries which, starting from January 2026, promises to conquer lovers of the classic whodunit through an elegant, ambitious and international adaptation.

Behind the project there is a name that is already a guarantee of quality in the genre: Chris Chibnall, creator of “Broadchurch”, called to reread a novel published in 1929 and which remained on the margins of major television adaptations for decades.

The Seven Quadrants of Agatha Christie: the plot

England, 1925. A group of young people from high society gather in a sumptuous country villa for a weekend of fun. But between pranks, parties and sleepless nights, a harmless game organized against a friend known for his difficulty waking up takes a disturbing turn: the man is found dead in his room, surrounded by seven alarm clocks. The detail is jarring, because the original joke involved eight watches, not seven.

From that moment on, the atmosphere becomes dark and suspicious. Taking over the reins of the investigation is Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent, young, brilliant and curious, far from a professional detective but gifted with an uncommon instinct. Returning to the family estate, she discovers that the crime took place right in her room and comes across increasingly disturbing clues. Initially it seemed like a prank that ended badly, but it turns out to be part of a larger plot, capable of changing the protagonist’s life. At his side – and sometimes in contrast – works Superintendent Battle of Scotland Yard, a well-known figure in the Christian universe, while secrets, false leads and political intrigues emerge one after the other.

The Seven Quadrants of Agatha Christie: the cast

The absolute protagonist of the miniseries is Mia McKenna-Bruce, who plays Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent, a modern and non-conformist heroine. In the cast we find Helena Bonham Carter in the new role of Lady Caterham, a reinterpretation of Bundle’s parental character who in the series takes the place of the father present in the novel.

Completing the main cast are Martin Freeman as the methodical Superintendent Battle, Edward Bluemel as Jimmy Thesiger, Corey Mylchreest as Gerry Wade and Nabhaar Rizwan as Ronnie Devereux. The ensemble cast also includes Emma Bruccoleri, Alex Macqueen, Guy Siner, Nyasha Hatendi, Jonathan Coote and Tim Preston.

Chris Sweeney directs all episodes, while Suzanne Mackie (“The Crown”) and Chris Sussman (“Good Omens”) produce.

The Seven Quadrants of Agatha Christie: when it comes out on Netflix

The miniseries arrives globally on Netflix on January 15, 2026.

“The Seven Quadrants of Agatha Christie” is made up of three episodes, conceived as a compact and tense story, faithful to the spirit of the novel but with a contemporary approach.

The Seven Quadrants of Agatha Christie: the Italian trailer

undefined