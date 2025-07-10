The shark, Jaws @ 50 on Disney+: behind the scenes and inheritance of a legendary film

The shark celebrates half a century and Disney+ announces Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Storythe documentary National Geographic on a legendary film and his inheritance. Here is everything you need to know.

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story, the advances

Directed by Laurent Bouzereau, the 90 -minute documentary, leads the spectators on a depth trip, starting from the Peter Benchley bestseller novel to get to the cinematographic phenomenon, analyzing how the film continues to influence pop culture, cinema and the protection of sharks still today. Jaws @ 50 is the only authorized documentary on the making of the film, and boasts the participation of Steven Spielberg, the original members of the cast and the troupe, including Joe Alves (scenographer), Jonathan Filley (“Cassidy”), Lorraine Gary (“Ellen Brody”), Carl Gottlieb (“Meadows”, screenwriter), Jeffrey Kramer (“Handricks”), Ian Shaw (son of Robert Shaw, who played Quint), Jeffrey Voorhees (“Alex Kintner”) and the composer John Williams. Next to them, also prominent names between modern directors and great fans, such as JJ Abrams, Emily Blunt, James Cameron, Cameron Crowe, George Lucas, Greg Nicotero, Jordan Peele, Steven Soderbergh, Guillermo del Toro, Robert Zemeckis and many others. Jaws @ 50 It is not only a documentary behind the scenes, but also a celebration of a legacy that has fueled a worldwide obsession with sharks and that inspired generations of scientists, narrators and custodians of the ocean. Through meetings with important marine activists and scientists, including Philippe Cousteau, Candace Fields, Austin Gallagher, Gibbs Kuguru, Dr. John Mandelman (New England Aquarium), Brian Skerry, photographer and National Geographic Explorer, Dr. Greg Skomal and others, the documentary explores how the shark has a shark has Our relationship with the ocean and helped to change the public perception of sharks, transforming fear into charm and fueling real safeguard initiatives that continue today still today.

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story, the production

The documentary is produced by Amblin documentarias and Nedland Films for National Geographic. Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey are producers for Amblin documentaries. Laurent Bouzereau, who is also the director, and Markus Keith are producers for Nedland Films. Wendy Benchley and Laura Bowling are Executive Producer, while Tracy Rudolph Jackson and Ted Duvall are Executive Producer for National Geographic.

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story, when it comes out on Disney+

The documentary debuts on Disney+ 11 July 2025.