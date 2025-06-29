The shortest road in the world is located in Scotland: it measures just 2.05 meters

Often we talk about the largest infrastructure projects in the world, of the most expensive ones, of those who aim to overcome primates from Guinness World Record, so to speak, increasing. But there are also engineering and architectural projects and works that hold records in the opposite direction, such as the Ebenezer place to Wick, in Scotland, who with his 2.05 meters in length It is the shorter road in the world officially recognized by Guinness World Records. The curious origin of this road dates back to 1887when the local city council imposed on the builders of a inn that stood near the road, to “put a name at the short end of the building”, since it was considered, from an urban point of view, a real road to its own right.

Although Google Maps may seem an extension of Union Street, Ebenezer Place has always had its own autonomydictated precisely by the choices of the City Council to give 1887. This identity autonomy as a “real” road, given the small size, was officially recognized by Guinness World Recordswhich declared it in all respects the shorter road in the world.

From the engineering point of view, there is relatively little to say on the shortest road in the world, except that it is, in fact, the shortest in the world. In fact they are enough 3 passI, or a little more, to travel it all. The construction of the “hotel dates back to 1883 at the hands of Alexander Sinclair Who, returning to the city of Wick after having made luck in America, decided to open an activity rarely to give economic sustenance to him and his family, opening the hotel.

The fun thing of this small, great road is the fact that many tourists who go to the structure, entering the hotel ask where the road is, totally unaware of having just crossed it. Ebenezer Place was recognized by the Guinness Book of Records in 2006after the owner of the Mackays Hotel building entered a new bistrot. Replaced the previous record of 5.2 m (17 feet), detained by Elgin Street in Bacup in England.