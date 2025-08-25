The storm in Rimini is not due to a maritime supercella: let’s explain what happened in Romagna

Intervention of the firefighters following the violent storm on the Romagna coast. Credit: Fire Brigade



A violent storm He hit the Romagna coast last night, particularly hitting the area of ​​Rimini, Cervia, Milano Marittima and Ravenna. In Rimini the rainfall has reached a peak of 74.4 millimeters of rain Between 5 and 6 and in the morning, with 30-50 millimeters in 20 minutes as stated in a press release from the municipal administration of Rimini. It was therefore exceptional rainfall (in the area on average less than 50 millimeters are expected in the entire month of August) accompanied by flooding, hail and gusts of wind that also reached the 120 km/hdue to downburst and possible trumpets, which they have hundreds of trees demolished with the complicity of intense rainfall. The major inconvenience took place in Rimini, where a fallen tree stopped a train in which 23 people were stuck. The damage caused by bad weather requested over 120 interventions by the firefighters in the province of Rimini and over 60 in the province of Ravenna.

It was not a supercellaas reported by the Municipality of Rimini, but of a system of several cumulonembi who developed a little further north, at the height of the Ferrarese shores, who produced a very violent storm in the following hours. In fact, a supercella is characterized by one low pressure in rotationwhich instead was not recorded for this temporal structure.

A structure that was the result of the clash between flows of bora (cold wind from the north-east) with warmer currents coming from the west, which met on a coast whose waters were particularly hot. In fact, we are at the end of the summer, and a shallow sea like the Adriatic has had all the time to accumulate a lot of warmth in recent months. This heat has made up as a “fuse” for the formation of the storm clouds, and the large amount of water vapor Produced by the evaporation of surface marine waters, it was the “raw material” which went to constitute the precipitable humidity, that is, the rain that then went on to hit the coast.