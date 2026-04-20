The "table" of Fazio has become a great chaos. And one of the main problems is Giucas Casella

Culture

The "table" of Fazio has become a great chaos. And one of the main problems is Giucas Casella

Fazio’s “table” has become a great mess. And one of the main problems is Giucas Casella

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

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