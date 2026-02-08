The Trainspotting boys set aside heroin for love

Irvine Welsh really doesn’t want to part with Renton, Sick Boy, Spud and Begbie. This is proof of this Men in loveyet another sequel to Trainspottingout in bookstores by Guanda on February 24, in the translation by Massimo Bocchiola. The facts told in the new novel by the Scottish author precede those narrated in Pornpublished in Italy in 2003.

A new sequel for Trainspotting

We are at the end of the 1980s, the era of the iron lady Margaret Thatcher is nearing its end, and the Trainspotting group looks to a new beginning: after a drug deal gone wrong, they are determined to leave heroin behind, determined to find a thrill that makes them feel alive. It’s romanticism that moves them now, between raves and wild nights. Hope, love and madness become the driving force of their lives, devoted to the pursuit of a promise of joy and redemption.

Thus, Sick Boy immerses himself in an intense relationship with Amanda, the rich and spoiled ‘princess’ who offers him a way out of the past. The upcoming wedding will represent the perfect opportunity for redemption for him and his entire generation. While the dawn of the nineties is near and the four boys seek their rebirth in romance, a new insidious question takes shape: is love really the answer to their dreams, or is it just another endless search, condemned to transform into the most painful illusion?

The author

Irvine Welsh, born in Scotland, currently lives in London. His books are all published in Italy by Guanda. Successful films were made from his novels Trainspotting And T2 Trainspottingdirected by Danny Boyle.

Cover