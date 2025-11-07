The triumphal entry of 18 year olds to their parties





Once upon a time there was the eighteenth. A trend, popular mainly in the south, which gave girls – the majority – and boys who were about to turn of age, the dream of being stars for a few hours, in front of the lens of a photographer. Gianni Muscolino was the ‘boss’ of this sector, but in less than a couple of years there was no shortage of photographers and videomakers who converted to the new and profitable fashion. Shooting and filming with elegant clothes, sometimes period, often grotesque and, why not, even a little vulgar. The locations were the most imaginative, from disused dams to abandoned station platforms – with hordes of newly eighteen-year-olds winking in farcical poses – but there were also those who preferred to be filmed with great fanfare in the main street of their town or city. The images came to us from TV, with programs like Le Iene” which couldn’t miss such a great opportunity to build successful services on them. And we still remember them clearly.

Television, after all, was the most powerful and immediate means of success, the one that these young people – or in many cases it would be more correct to say their parents – aspired to, even if just for a day. The enchantment of being protagonists in front of an audience, even if they were only friends and relatives on the evening of the party (when they then projected the video).

TikTok, the new TV that creates monsters

Ten years have passed and that protagonism, today, is at a pro level. TikTok is the new TV, and in the compulsive zapping it offers it is not difficult to find yourself in front of the new eighteenths. “Reservoir Dogs” are no longer needed, the smartphones of friends and family are enough to film the triumphal entry of the celebrated and throw it in the faces of millions of users.

The method is the same for everyone: the vocalist’s announcement as if he were presenting an Oscar award, a red carpet to walk on, the guests around with cell phones in hand, finally the entrance to an important song. Someone also adds pyrotechnic fountains to accompany the entrance, so it has even more effect. Password amaze? No, overdo it. The competition is wide open.

@giulscarano 02.17.2024 – This initial premise is for what will happen next, not just for this entry! In these days I will post everything ❤️🔞 – 18th Giulia Scarano #18th #18 ♬ original sound – giulia scarano🍒

@itsdany.r 👑🤴entry of my 18th #eighteenthprincipe #voliamoneiperte #fyp #perte #virale ♬ original sound – itsdany.r

Eleonora arrives dressed as a princess, twirls around as if she were in an episode of Bridgerton and has someone film her boyfriend who looks at her moved, and then publishes a separate video in which she writes: “No envy, this is my boyfriend’s reaction to my eighteenth.” Martina, with a decidedly more skimpy dress, parades and mimics Kim Kardashian, while Giulia prefers to amaze by going down the steps of the dream villa where she celebrates and launches the challenge: “Do you think your 18th income is egocentric? You haven’t seen mine”. Boys tend to be shyer, but they also throw themselves into the mix. There is Daniele who makes his entrance dressed as a prince, while Lorenzo winks at Mariano Di Vaio.

The triumph of the ephemeral

The question to ask ourselves when faced with such exhibitionism is not so much whether it is right or wrong to let eighteen-year-olds take their catwalk for an evening, but how we arrived at this overflowing narcissism. Social media certainly have done and are doing their part, but it is clear that they continue to find fertile ground.

The desire to be seen, to show anything, framing it in the most impeccable and ideal way. The praise of a perfection that does not exist, but must last the length of a reel. Concepts that are now well-established and almost banal for many – fortunately -, but it is enough to ‘shake’ around to understand that there is obviously a need to repeat them, to try to get back on track from a cultural degradation that is starting to be frightening. At least to set an example. Because the star-like entrance of 18 year olds at their parties is nothing more than the result of the out of control vanity of certain adults.