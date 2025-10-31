The TV series and films to watch on Netflix this Halloween weekend

Halloween weekend is coming and our usual appointment is back with all the best TV series and films to watch on Netflix. Among the countless new proposals that the streaming platform gives us every day, choosing a TV series or a film and above all getting everyone to agree is not that simple. Here is some little advice to help you choose which series or film to watch streaming this Halloween 2025 weekend which runs from 31 October to 2 November 2025.

The best Netflix series of 2025, so far

“The Witcher 4”, if you love fantasy series

One of Netflix’s most beloved fantasy series is back: “The Witcher” with its fourth season. What should you expect from the new adventures of Geralt Of Rivia? Lots of new features and a very compelling plot.

After the events that changed the Continent in the third season, Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies. As their paths diverge and their goals become clearer, they encounter unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these new families found along the way, they may have a chance to reunite forever.

The best fantasy series on Netflix

If you love medical dramas instead: “Breathe 2”

Those who love medical dramas, however, will find the new season of the Spanish series “Respira” with Manu Ríos from Élite.

Joaquín Sorolla is now a private hospital that calls into question the values ​​and principles of its medical staff. After getting what she wanted, Patricia (Najwa Nimri) continues his fight against cancer as he grows ever closer to Néstor (Borja Luna). Jésica (Blanca Suarez) tries to regain her usual confidence, but is torn between Lluís (Alfonso Bassave) and Biel (Manu Rios).

Pilar (Aitana Sánchez-Gijón) is still trying to deal with his son’s addictions, but Quique (Xóan Forneas) may find an unexpected ally in her when the new management of the hospital forces him to make a questionable decision.

As if that wasn’t enough, the arrival of the famous oncologist Sophie (Rachel Lascar) threatens to completely disrupt the environment.

Breathe 2: what to expect

If you love Nordic thrillers: “Legenden – The infiltrator”

On the Nordic thriller front there is a new Danish series: “Legenden – The Infiltrator”. The story is that of the new secret service agent Tea, who goes undercover in a brutal criminal environment that has escaped the control of the secret services for some time. Adopting an entirely new identity, Tea must befriend Ashley, the girlfriend of the group’s leader, to gather crucial information.

But as she grows closer to Ashley and witnesses the grim reality of her life within the criminal network controlled by Miran, Tea must decide who to be loyal to.

The best thriller series on Netflix

If you want a thriller film with a stellar cast (Colin Farrel, Tilda Swinton): “The Ballad of a Little Player”

And finally, there is “The Ballad of a Little Gambler,” a new film with a stellar cast starring Colin Farrel and Tilda Swinton. Behind the camera? There is Edward Berger (“Conclave”, “All Quiet on the Western Front”) and the story is that of Lord Doyle (Colin Farrell) a man who hides in Macau and spends day and night in casinos, drinking heavily and gambling away the little money he has left. As he struggles to deal with his rapidly mounting debts, he receives a lifeline from the mysterious Dao Ming (Fala Chen), a casino employee with secrets of her own.

But on his tail is Cynthia Blithe (Tilda Swinton), a private investigator ready to confront him with what he is fleeing from. As Doyle tries to reach safety, the edges of reality begin to close in around him.

The ballad of a little player: the review