The TV series and films to watch on Netflix this pre-Christmas weekend

It’s almost Christmas. There are only a few days left until the most awaited party of the year and for all those who will start enjoying the Christmas atmosphere from this weekend there are lots of new features to discover in streaming.

Here is some little advice on what to watch on Netflix this pre-Christmas weekend which runs from 19 to 21 December 2025.

Emily in Paris 5, for those who want romance and lightness

One of the series most loved by the public is back on Netflix: Emily in Paris. The fifth season of the rom-com from the creator of Sex and the City, Darren Star is ready to conquer fans once again with the adventures of the young marketing expert Emily between Paris, Rome and Venice in the fifth season of the series.

A very chaotic love life, an equally confusing work life and friendships that will be put to the test. A season waiting to be discovered.

The Great Flood: if you love movies about the end of the world

Those who love Korean titles and, even more so, science fiction films about the end of the world can find what they are looking for in “The Great Flood”, a story that imagines the last day of the Earth. Un group of people cling to the last shred of hope for humanity as they try to survive in an apartment building overwhelmed by water after a severe flood.

If you love game shows: “What’s In The Box?”

And, finally, we definitely change the atmosphere with “Whats’ In The Box?”, a fun and exciting game show hosted by one of the great faces of the small screen at an international level: Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother). The game?

Giant chests hide amazing prizes, crazy surprises and unexpected revelations in this game show that tests intelligence, strategy and endurance. Over the course of multiple episodes, pairs of contestants compete in fast-paced and gripping rounds of general knowledge, trying to guess what lies inside each chest. But winning the award is just the beginning.

As the game progresses, alliances change and unpredictable twists mean that only those competitors with brilliant instincts and luck-kissed manage to keep their prizes and achieve victory.

