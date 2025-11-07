The TV series and films to watch on Netflix this weekend

A new weekend in November arrives and our usual appointment is back with all the best TV series and films to watch on Netflix. Among the countless new proposals that the streaming platform gives us every day, choosing what to watch, and above all getting everyone to agree, is never easy. Here is some little advice to help you choose which series or film to watch in streaming on this cold November weekend which runs from 7 to 9 November 2025.

“Squid Game: The Challenge 2”, if you like reality TV

Do you remember the first reality show inspired by Squid Game? Here, just this week it returned to Netflix with its second season. Emmy nominated and BAFTA awarded, “Squid Game: The Challenge is ready to immerse you in an exciting competition that will see a group of competitors battle through games of strategy, alliances and physical resistance to win a prize pool of 4.56 million dollars.

New players. New games. New rules.

“Frankenstein” by Guillermo Del Toro, because it’s the movie everyone is talking about

After being released in cinemas, Guillermo del Toro’s new Frankenstein also arrives in streaming. Get ready to relive the legendary story of Mary Shelley’s novel dedicated to Doctor Frankenstein, played by Oscar Isaac and his “monster”, played by a surprising Jacob Elordi. A film that makes you reflect on the theme of diversity, on humanity, on human limits and what happens when you decide to overcome them and even challenge death.

Mango, if you want a romantic film

Those looking for a bit of romance on Netflix this weekend will find a new romantic comedy that tells the story of a hotel manager who finds herself in Spain to design a new hotel in the middle of a mango plantation. Here he meets Alex, a former lawyer who refuses to sell his plantation. However, unexpected feelings blossom between the two and they will be called to make difficult choices that will have a major impact on their work but also on their private lives.

The Snicci, if you are looking for a cartoon for the whole family

Those who, on the other hand, want light-heartedness, love animation and are looking for a film for the whole family, on Netflix there is “Gli Snicci”, a new cartoon that tells a story full of imagination and ready to excite.

The Snicci with the star on the belly and the Snicci with the moon on the belly once lived together on the beach, but one day they decided that they were too different to live together and went their separate ways. Until a Star Sniccio met a Moon Sniccio and the two realized that Snicci are simply Snicci, and no type of Sniccio is better than the others on the beaches.