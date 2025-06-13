The TV series and movies to watch on Netflix this weekend

A new weekend arrives and our usual appointment returns with all the best of TV series and films to watch on Netflix. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a movie and above all to agree everyone is not that simple. Here are some useful advice to help you in the choice of which series or movies to stream in this new weekend from 13 to 15 June 2025.

The second season of Fubar, the series with Schwarzenegger (if you want lightness)

Let’s start with Fubar, the spy comedy with Arnold Schwarzenegger who returns after two years from the success of his first chapter with many novelties and new characters. What do you have to expect from Fubar 2? Luke Brunner again operating on the field and struggling with a new mission, new enemies and new threats for him and his family. This time, however, to complicate things there is an old flame of hers, played by Carrie-Anne Moss. Will Luke do not get involved by feelings and save himself, his family and the whole world?

Fubar 2: the review

The film on the tragedy of the Titan submarine (if you like documentaries)

If you too, two years ago, were shocked by the Titan tragedy, the submarine implicated with five people on board during a trip to visit the ruins of the Titanic, here is that Titan: the oceangate disaster is the right choice for you. It is a documentary that retraces, in almost two hours, as we arrived at that fateful day of June 2023 in which five people lost their lives including the same founder as oceangate.

This docufilm is an opportunity to reflect on how, sometimes, ego and human ambition can be dangerous, if not even fatal.

Titan: the oceangate disaster, the review

The documentary the Air Cocaine case (if you love the true stories of drug trafficking)

If, on the other hand, you love the theme of drug trafficking more, here is a new documentary on the so -called “Air Cocain” case. On March 20, 2013 four French citizens are arrested aboard a private jet at Punta Cana airport, in the Dominican Republic: they are two former Air Force drivers and two passengers about to take off for Saint-Tropez. On board there are seven hundred kilos of cocaine crammed in twenty -six suitcases. None of them are part of the profile of an international drug trafficker and nobody knows who the luggage belong to. Who is lying and who is involved in case? And what is hiding behind the drug of drugs?

The best documentaries on Netflix

The best Netflix series of 2025, so far