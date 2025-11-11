The TV series everyone is hating (and why)





From great promise to sensational flop. “All’s Fair”, the new female legal drama on Disney+ from November 4th, is one of the biggest disappointments of 2025. Massacred by international critics and defined by many as the “worst ever” series, “All’s Fair” is the new serial case that everyone is talking about (badly) and now we’ll explain why.

Ryan Murphy’s biggest flop

It’s strange to think that behind this title there is one of the strongest names on the small screen of the last 20 years: Ryan Murphy, the man to whom we owe the successes of “Dahmer”, the series about the “Menendez Brothers”, the series about the necrophiliac killer Ed Gein” but also the thriller “The Watcher” about the stalker from the villa at 657 Boulevard in New York and then again the legendary “American Horror Story” or the musical series “Glee”.

Murphy is usually a guarantee in all his creations but this time he made a real mistake.

With an apparently strong cast where names such as Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, Kim Kardashian, a potentially interesting plot: a team of fierce and brilliant but also emotionally complicated divorce lawyers, and an overall noble goal, to give today’s young girls new female role models to inspire them, this series, unfortunately, gets everything it can get wrong wrong and turns out to be an unsuccessful and artificial attempt to attract attention and then leave the public with a handful of flies in its hand.

When feminism at all costs becomes cloying

When any element in a story is taken to the extreme, it cannot help but lose its value and appear forced, if not downright unpleasant. And this is precisely what happens in “All’s Fair”, a series that wallows in its blind desire to be feminist at all costs with the result of becoming grotesque, excessive, not very credible.

It almost seems that Murphy did everything he could to create the new feminist manifesto of the small screen, forgetting, however, that in order for messages to arrive loud and clear they must be handled with care, dosed and hidden between the lines, not shoved in your face in every scene.

Artificial, empty, superficial: everything that doesn’t work in “All’s Fair”

There are many things that don’t work in this series, starting from the interpretation of its protagonists which in some cases is fictional, in others totally inexpressive (as happens with Kim Kardashian).

The plot is leaking on all sides, the narration is hasty, the script is crude and what was supposed to be a legal series leaves all the elements of this kind of story at home, focusing only on love intrigues, betrayals, grudges between women and above all catchphrases on female empowerment continually served up to an audience that, after a while, can’t take it anymore.

A real structural, thematic and interpretative disaster for a series that promised so much but chose to be nothing more than a soap all about luxury and impeccable outfits, moreover poorly made.

