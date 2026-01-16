The TV series to watch on Netflix this weekend (16-18 January 2026)

A new weekend arrives in January 2026 and our usual appointment is back with all the best TV series and films to watch on Netflix. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every day, choosing a TV series or a film and above all getting everyone to agree is not that simple.

Here is some useful advice to help you choose which series or film to watch in streaming in this new autumn weekend which runs from 16 to 18 January 2026.

If you love action thrillers (and the Ben Affleck/Matt Damon duo): “The Rip”

If you love action-packed thriller films, you can’t miss “The Rip”, the new film starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, on Netflix from 16 January 2026.

After discovering millions of dollars in cash in an abandoned warehouse, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to waver. When outside forces learn the extent of the kidnapping, everything is called into question, including who to trust.

If you want a mystery inspired by an Agatha Christie novel: “The Seven Quadrants”

For those who prefer detective stories in full Agatha Christie style, here is a new crime miniseries inspired by a book by the Queen of Mystery, “The Seven Quadrants”. The plot?

England, 1925. At a sumptuous party at a country house, a prank seems to have terrible and deadly consequences. It will be up to the most unlikely detective, the lively and curious Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent, to unravel a chilling plot that will change her life and solve the mystery of the mansion.

Also in the cast Helena Bonham Carter (Corpse Bride).

If you love Turkish series: Loving and Losing

There is also a new Turkish series this weekend on Netflix: “Loving and Losing”. Kemal works as a debt collector for a family of loan sharks and is tasked with collecting the debt of Afife, a screenwriter forced to work in a restaurant. But as time passes, man discovers that virtue and love are not at all what he believed.

If you like Korean romance series: How do you say “love”?

And finally, those who want a gentle romance can choose “How do you say “love”? “, is an unpredictable South Korean romantic comedy that kicks off when multilingual interpreter Joo Ho-jin is assigned to translate for international celebrity Cha Mu-hee.

