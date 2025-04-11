The TV series to watch on Netflix this weekend

A new weekend arrives and our usual appointment is back with all the best of TV series and films to watch on Netflix. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a movie and above all to agree everyone is not that simple. Here are some useful advice to help you in the choice of which series or movies to stream in this new weekend ranging from 11 to 13 April 2025.

Black Mirror 7 because more realistic and disturbing than ever

The series to see on Netflix this weekend is undoubtedly Black Mirror who returns two years after the previous season with a new unmissable chapter that gives us the first (and beautiful) sequel to this series, that of the episode winner of an Emmy, Uss Callister. A very interesting season that brings Black Mirror back to the quality of his beginnings by telling no longer a distant future but a present dominated by the technology that pushes us to countless reflections on life, morality, society. An unmissable but distressing vision, knowing it.

The gardener if you love Spanish thrillers

If you want to opt for a genre different from science fiction dystopia and you are enthusiasts of thriller and Spanish series, here the gardener arrives on Netflix, a series starring Álvaro Rico of elite as Elmer, a boy who hides his double identity as a assassin pretending to be a gardener in the nursery of his mother who is nothing more than a business for a business much more: Sicari.

Killing is easy for Elmer, because because of an accident he feels no emotion, but when he prepares the murder of the fascinating teacher of asylum violet, he falls in love with her. Elmer must therefore learn to love while the mother does everything possible to get out of Violeta.

Moonrise: If you love souls (and science fiction)

For all those who do not want a thriller, nor to reflect on what does not go to the company here is a new anime on Netflix, Moonrise adaptation of the novel by Tou Ubukata (author of “Tenchi Meisatsu”). In the not too distant future, humanity has established a relatively stable world government, in which everything is managed by an international ia network called Sapientia. Following his rational decisions, people lead a serene existence. However, the Lunar Development Project of Sapientia, which provides for the sending of criminals and polluting substances to the moon to guarantee peace on earth, ends up unleashing a conflict due to the conditions of disparity and poverty on the satellite. Jacob “Jack” Shadow finds himself involved in the war after losing his family in a terrorist attack conducted by the rebel army of the moon. Driven by his thirst for revenge, he enlisted in the earthly army as a reconnaissance on the moon, where he discovers with surprise the identity of one of the leaders of the resistance.

