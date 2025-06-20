The TV series to watch on Netflix this weekend

A new weekend arrives and our usual appointment returns with all the best of TV series and films to watch on Netflix. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a movie and above all to agree everyone is not that simple. Here are some useful advice to help you in the choice of which series or movies to stream in this new weekend from 20 to 22 June 2025.

Olympo, if you like teen drama with a pinch of mystery

Let’s start with Olympo, the new Spanish teen drama dedicated to the world of sport and doping. The story? Among the best athletes in the country who train at the Pirineos elite sports center there is Amaia, the captain of the synchronized swimming national team that claims only the best of herself and does not allow errors. But when her teammate and the best friend Núria passes her for the first time, Amaia realizes that the performance of some athletes are inexplicably improving. After years spent pushing their bodies to the limit and sacrificing their life for sport, they are faced with a dilemma: where are they willing to arrive?

The Waterfront, if you are looking for a dramatic series (inspired by a true story)

Inspired by real facts and set on the North Carolina coast, The Waterfront is a new Netflix dramatic series that was born from an idea of ​​the prolific showrunner Kevin Williamson (Scream, Dawson’s Creek, The Vampire Diaries). This drama full of twists and turns takes place over eight episodes and explores both family dynamics and the extreme measures and people are willing to take to safeguard the family heritage.

For decades, the Buckley family dominated Havenport, in the North Carolina, checking from local fish industry to city restaurants. But their fishing empire begins to falter when the patriarch Harlan Buckley (Holt McCallank) is in convalescence after two heart attacks, and his wife Belle (Maria Bello) and his son Cane (Jake Weary) touch the bottom to keep the family activities afloat.

When their attempts go out of control by catapulting them into dangerous waters, Harlan returns to take the command. Meanwhile, the daughter of the Buckley, Bree (Melissa Benoist), a drug addict in the recovery phase that has lost the custody of her son Diller (Brady Hepner), is struggling with her demons and remains entangled in a complicated relationship that could forever threaten the future of the family.

If you love the Docuusers True Crime, killed a thousand times: the Nora Dalmasso case

What would you do if after the murder of your mother they accused you of the fact? How can the police resolve a case under the careful gaze of an entire nation? Will the press be able to reach the truth while it is submerged by scandalous voices and insinuations? And who can really say they know the victim? Almost twenty years after the brutal murder of Nora Dalmasso, this series throws a new light on one of the most upsetting crimes in Argentine history. Through exclusive testimonies of family members, precious personal archives and interviews with friends, lawyers, investigators and journalists, the series offers a deeply human and intimate look at this unresolved case, in the search for truth about Nora Dalmasso and a new perspective on a femicide that shook Argentina.

