The TV series to watch on Netflix this weekend

A new weekend in October is coming and we couldn’t miss our usual appointment with all the best TV series and films to watch on Netflix. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every day, choosing a TV series or a film and above all getting everyone to agree is not that simple. Here is some useful advice to help you choose which series or film to watch in streaming in this new autumn weekend which runs from 10 to 12 October 2025.

If you love thrillers: “The Woman in Cabin 10” with Keira Knightley

If you love thrillers, are a fan of Keira Knightley and want to delve into a story full of mystery and suspense, “The Woman in Cabin 10” has just been released on Netflix, inspired by the bestseller of the same name by Ruth Ware. The story is that of a journalist who, while on board a luxury yacht for a job, witnesses a tragic event: a woman is thrown into the sea during the night. However, no one believes her and in fact all the passengers on the ship are present. So who was that woman? And did it all really happen? To find out, the journalist will be forced to put her own life at risk.

If you love Turkish series: Old Money – Opposite Worlds

Let’s move on to a slightly lighter but still captivating genre: the Turkish romantic/drama. “Old Money”, in fact, is the new Turkish Netflix series that tells the story of a man, Osman, who started from nothing and achieved wealth and success, and of a woman, Nihal, coming from a rich family and a master of diplomacy. This series tells the battle between long-established wealthy families and the nouveau riche, the clash between power and intelligence and the falling in love of two strong characters.

If you like documentaries: “Victoria Beckham”

For lovers of documentaries that tell the story of famous people there is “Victoria Beckham”, a docuseries created by the same names behind the success of “Beckham”. With archive images, unpublished interviews and a heart-to-heart story from the former Spice Girl, this series brings out all the essence of Victoria Beckham as a professional but above all a woman, mother and wife.

“Boots” if you are looking for a teen series with a bit of comedy and a bit of drama

For those who love series that tell the story of the transition to adulthood without taking themselves too seriously, there is “Boots”, an 8-episode series with an irreverent and unconventional tone set in the harsh and unpredictable world of the United States Marine Corps in the 90s, when being gay in the army was still illegal.

The series follows Cameron Cope (Miles Heizer), a directionless and closeted gay man and his best friend Ray McAffey (Liam Oh), the son of a decorated Marine, as they join a diverse group of recruits. Together they face the literal and metaphorical landmines of boot camp, forging unexpected bonds and discovering their true identities in an environment designed to push them to their limits.

