The ultralight fallen on the highway in Brescia could have fallen to screw: how can it happen

The explosion caused by the crash of the ultralight in the province of Brescia. Credit: Fabrizio Henning, via X.



A plane ultralight promcc arrow He crashed yesterday 22 July near the Soft ropethe motorway connection that connects the A4 motorway to the A21, in correspondence with the junction of Azzano Mella in the province of Brescia. The two passengers aboard the aircraft died following the crash, which caused one strong explosion quickly transformed into a fire ball, due to the fact that the ultralight had the tank almost full (he had just traveled a few dozen kilometers, being taken off fromAeroclub «Piacenza» by Gragnano Trebbienseagainst an autonomy of about 1000 km). Two motorists were injured, but they are not in danger of life.

The causes of the accident have not yet been clarified and, probably, it will be difficult to reconstruct the exact dynamic of what has happened, since for ultralight planes The obligation of black box does not apply on board. This is because, as the same highlights Enacthe rules do not apply to ultralight aircraft EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency). However, according to the trajectory screw that the ultralight immediately showed before the crash in the video filmed by the motorway cameras, it can be assumed that the aircraft suffered one asymmetrical stall.

This is not the first case of ultralight precipitated: an accident that is not very dissimilar dates back only toAugust 2024when an ultralight fell to Terni causing the death of both passengers on board.

What is an ultralight and the technical characteristics of the promcc arrow

From the video of the accident, just published, it seems confirmed that it is an ultralight Promcc arrowa long two -seater 7,249 meterstall 2.553 meters and with a wing opening of 8,777 meters. This aircraft can reach a maximum speed of approx 280 km/h and a stall speed of 65 km/h (Then we will see what it means) with extracted flaps. The arrow has an empty mass of 295 kg (is composed almost entirely of carbon fiber) and full a maximum weight of 472.5 kg at take -off.

Promcc arrow. Credit: by Mike Burdett from Cromer, UK – Z – Pro.Meccc Freccia, CC By –a 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons



In general, an ultralight aircraft can be single -seater or two -seater: in the first case, the maximum take -off weight is of 300 kgwhile in the second case it is 600 kg. However, it is a Aircraft for Sports Flight (also called VDS), characterized by a constructive simplicity and a low purchase and management cost. Normally these aircraft have only one Piston and helix engineeven with very simple structures (the so -called pipes And canvas).

In general, the ultralights flywheel at a non -super altitude 330 meters (about 1000 feet) and travel in the Class G Air Spacethat is, the type of air space not subject to control, where the pilot is responsible for its safety and the maintenance of separation from the other aircraft (and not the air traffic operators).

What is the asymmetrical stall and what it means that a plane enters lives

As already anticipated, the causes of the crash are not yet clear: however, as confirmed by the aeronautical technical expert Luca Zilianiinterviewed by a local television channel, he highlighted how by the video of the accident it seems that the aircraft suffered one asymmetrical stallentering screw and then precipitate on the highway.

But what does “stall” and “vine entrance” mean? Basic, the stall indicates one loss of lift of the aircraft due to too low a speed and/or overcoming theCritical attack angle. Not having sufficient lift, the wings no longer hold the weight of the plane which consequently loses altitude and becomes very difficult to control.

In some cases, then, it is possible that due to a brusque maneuver or excessive acceleration, a wing reaches the critical attack angle before the other, consequently creating one asymmetrical stallwhich will tend to lower one wing while the other flies normally. This phenomenon gives a rotation to the plane at the loss of altitude, called precisely Entrance into screwthat is, a aggravated stall condition in which a rotation around all three axes of the aircraft is triggered, which takes on a trajectory downwards reminiscent of the form of a corkscrewjust as it seems to have happened in the case of Brescia.

This does not mean that the accident is certainly attributable to an asymmetrical stall: it is only one possible reconstructionpossibly to be compared through appropriate investigations by the authorities. The hypothesis is consistent with the dynamics of the last meters of falling of the ultralight.