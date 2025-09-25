The viral video of the Panama alien makes us understand how to recognize hoaxes: there is a scientific explanation

The alleged “Alieno di Panama”. Credit: Kinpanama, via Tiktok



A young man from Panama named Kin he would find a meteorite fallen in his garden on which a alien with tentacles similar to Venom: this at least is the story that has become viral In these days also in Italy, told by Kin himself with one Video series on Tiktok In which millions of people have seen this alleged alien creature move its tentacles, grow from one video to another and change its color from green to black. Being It appears very realistic Both in the consistency of his body and in the movements, so much so that the videos have gone around the world between the amazement of social media and dozens of more or less imaginative theories to explain the phenomenon. The alleged discoverer, in his narrative of the story, claims to have contacted various universities which, however, would have refused to take the matter seriously.

Let’s clarify it immediately: we can serenely start from the assumption that These videos are fakehow do you always happen (remember the alien in Brazil and the aliens in Miami last year?). Different proposals have been proposed scientific explanationsof which one in particular is particularly convincing. But perhaps in cases like this the important thing is not what “makeup” is behind this specific hoax, but understand how recognize narrative elements typical of hoaxes In order not to be fooled and tackled these viral videos with an approach that avoids disinformation.

The possible scientific explanation of the viral video on the Alien of Panama

Let’s start with the alleged meteorite, whose appearance – unlike the alien creature – is everything is quite realistic. An expert eye can immediately see the inconsistencies of this image, already starting from color. Often, when a meteorite falls to the ground, the very high temperatures due to the strong atmospheric friction make black The surface of the space debris, a bit as if the material “cook”. Here instead we see a fragment of color glossy metal silvertotally unrealistic for a meteorite that should have just fallen. Not to mention the fact that we hope it is obvious to everyone, that is, this “meteorite” has neither more nor less than the shape of a potato. In short, there is no doubt that the one we see in the screenshot below, taken from one of Kin’s videos, is nothing more than a painted tuber.

But let’s get to the true protagonist of these videos, that is, the creature that has been nicknamed “Venomkin”. Among the various explanations proposed – exotic animals, generative artificial intelligence, digital graphics – in particular stands out a hypothesis that is increasingly collecting among the experts and is proposed by a user of the famous portal Reddit. The alien would actually be a creation in polidimethylsilossanothat is, a silicone polymer. It is a chain composed of a repeated silicon molecule numerous times, in this case the molecule Yes (ch 3 ) 2 OR.

It is used to create contact lenses, stuccos, stickers, dental footprints and many other applications. Is a material viscoelasticwhich at low temperatures has a consistency not dissimilar from that of molluscs or other invertebrates e It behaves a bit like rubber. It is transparent, but this is an easily circumvented problem with dyes or pigments.

But how does Polidimethylsilossano do to move with those shots so similar to those of living organisms? The trick is theesano (C 6 H 14 ), a liquid hydrocarbon at room temperature used as a solvent. By impregnating the Polidimethylsilossano di Esano, this evaporate irregularlydeforming the polymer in order to cause these contractions similar to spasms.

This video of the disclosure project Action Lab It clearly shows the phenomenon in question and allows you to notice the incredible similarities with what is observed in viral videos on the alleged alien of Panama.

How to recognize the hoaxes: what are the suspicious elements

We reiterate that this is only one possible explanation And not a definitive test, even if it is scientifically accurate and perfectly consistent with what is observed in viral videos. But as we said, perhaps the most interesting point of this story is not so much to reveal the make -up in this specific case but take advantage of the pretext for understand when you are faced with a false story.

The guiding principle to be used always in these cases as an intellectual lighthouse is the so -called Occam razorthat principle at the basis of the scientific thought according to which, in the face of different possible explanations of a phenomenon, it is to be preferred the simplest one, that is, which uses the less number of hypotheses or assumptions. In short, we can therefore safely assume the position for which the hypothesis that there is some trick – regardless of which it is – is always preferable to the explanation that requires to accept a very strong hypothesis (in this case, that there is an alien on earth). This is especially true when those who promote the “suspect” narrative has a plausible motive to spread a false storywhich in this case could be trivially visibility on social media or even just the desire to set up a viral joke.

Another aspect of this story that should immediately launch a alarm bell It is the fact that its diffusion is taking place only through social media, without No official communication by reference institutions in traditional media. If that were truly an alien, why would the universities that Kin contacted have had to make up for the issue? Why didn’t the reference associations in the subject of biology and astronomy said anything about it? Why don’t the political sphere talk about it? Why is this “news” not on the front pages of all the newspapers and at the opening of all the news? The simplest answer – always to return to Occam’s razor – is that it is not a news, but one buffalo.

Indeed, the rhetoric of the institutions that ignore the storyalmost as if they wanted to maintain a few secrets, it is typical of many narratives related to fake news or conspiracy theories: we have the truth, but the official authorities – or the establishment in its most abstract form – do not want to recognize it. It is a rhetoric that works because it is familiar to us: we see it in the movies, we read it in novels. But it is totally unrealisticespecially in one case like this. If that were truly an alien, scientific and political institutions they would compete to be the first to give information and explain what’s going on. They would have Nobel prizes, they would open opportunities for prestige, power and economic gain: they likely everyone would like to grab a slice of this cake.

We conclude with a icing on the cake: The aspect of the alleged alien creature This is exactly what has been expected for decades of collective imagination built to the sound of science fiction films. It is not a somewhat suspicious conclusion that the alien creature, with all the forms that could have, has one similar to that of an alien that we already know, that is, the character of Venom of the Marvel universe?