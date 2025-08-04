The Vulcano Krasheninnikov in Kamchatka has erupted for the first time after more than 450 years: the possible causes

The eruption of the Krasheninikov volcano in Kamchatka. Credit: Volcaholic, via X



In Kamchatka he erupted the volcano Krasheninnikov For the first time After 475 years: the new eruptive activity was recorded on Sunday 3 August around 6 in the morning (local time, 8 pm on Saturday 2 August in Italy) and generated one Cenere column about 6 km high.

The volcano had been quiescent for centuries, even if the date of the last eruption is not certain: according to the Kverts (Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team), the last eruption took place about 600 years ago. The Smithsonian Institution’s Global Volcanism Program, however, reports the last eruptive activity in 1550.

According to experts, this eruption could be connected to the strong shock of magnitude 8.8 which hit the Kamchatka On 30 July (the sixth strongest earthquake ever recorded in history), following which a tsunami alert was issued throughout the Pacific area. A few hours later, always on the Kamchatka peninsula, the Russian geological center recorded a new eruption of Vulcano Klyuchevskoyeven if it is not certain that the recovery of theeruptive activity be it depended on the earthquake.

However, it must be specified that volcanic eruptions can be triggered by earthquakes only if the volcanoes are ready to erupt. To be, two conditions must occur: the presence of sufficient magma in the volcanic system and one pressure significant within the magma storage region.

Immediately after the eruption, the local authorities issued a Orange code for the aviation (Vona): The ash plume extended up to 75 km east of the volcano, in the direction of the Pacific Ocean. Since there are no areas populated in the area, they have not been reported damage to people or buildings.

The Krasheninikov volcano is high 1,856 meters And it is located in the Kronetsky Natural Park, about 13 km south of Lake Kronetsky and 200 km from the regional capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. Among other things, Kamchatka is located in the Pacific fire belt, an area extremely rich in volcanoes and earthquakes.