The wait is almost over: after the summer Ken Follett’s new novel

Author loved all over the world, capable of selling almost 200 million copies of his books in his long career. The countdown has started for the release of Ken Follett’s latest effort: it is titled The circle of days And it is the epic novel on the construction of Stonehenge, still today one of the most mysterious archaeological sites in the world, recognized almost 40 years ago (in 1986) as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. It will be available in the bookstore from Tuesday 23 September, published as usual by Mondadori.

New novel by Ken Follett: the plot

SEFT is a young and skilled flint caval that crosses the large plain under the scorching sun to attend together with the father and the two brothers to the rituals that mark the beginning of a new year. The boy hardly transports the stones that will be traded to the midsummer ceremony, an important appointment celebrated with songs and dances by the local priestesses, in which all the tribes of the surroundings participate. SEFT hopes to meet Neen, the girl he is in love with, and dreams of changing life. Her family lives in prosperity within a community of shepherds, and offers him an escape route from the violent father and his ruthless brothers.

Joia, Neen’s sister, is a girl with great charismatic qualities. As a child, observing the midsummer ceremony fascinated, he dreams of the creation of a new miraculous monument, a large circle erected with the largest stones in the world. When it becomes a priestess, it will have as its main seft ally that will dedicate itself to the soul and body to this visionary project and apparently impossible. But between the hills and forests of the great plain, difficult times for everyone are promised. While the drought devastates the earth, the shepherds, the farmers and the inhabitants of the woods are increasingly disheartened, and an act of wild violence leads to an open war.

Stonehenge “is one of the most iconic and recognizable monuments in the world, but in reality it knows very little about it – said Follett -. How did it be built? Why was it built? Who built it? I previously told great human conquests and I have always been attracted by the stories of ordinary people who do apparently impossible things, and what is more extraordinary that the construction of this enormous monument is an incredible company Mysteries of all time: a fantastic combination for a story “.

The author

Among the most read authors in the world, he published 36 books. His first bestseller was The eyebrow’s (1978), a spy story set during the Second World War. In 1989 it came out The pillars of the earththen became his most famous novel, in first place in the charts around the world. His sequels, Endless world, The column of fire, The weapons of light and the prequel, It was evening and it was morningthey had equally successful and the Kingsbridge series has sold more than 50 million copies. In Italy, all his novels are published by Mondadori.

The cover