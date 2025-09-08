The walk around the world of ‘Pieroad’ will become a book

It is titled With your feet on the ground And it will be released in 2026 in the bookstore for Sonzogno – publishing house controlled by Marsilio – The incredible journey around the world of Nicolò Guarrera, well known on Instagram with the pseudonym of ‘Piedroad’.

Around the world on foot of ‘Pieroad’

Guarrera, originally from Malo, in the province of Vicenza, completed a company that began on 9 August 2020, in the middle of Covid period, which led him to cross Europe, America, Oceania and Asia, traveling 35 thousand kilometers. Five years of peregrination together with ‘Ezio’, a trekking stroller with which he shared the journey, protagonist with him of his video-bogs.

On his long journey, carefully documented through his Instagram profile which has almost half a million followers, he crossed southern France, traveled the path of Santiago to reach Palo de la Frontera. From there, he embarked and reached the Canaries and after two months of navigation he arrived in Quito, in South America; He then walked for two years to reach the heart of Patagonia, before continuing his tour of the world in Australia and Asia. Five months his stay in India lasted, from where he moved to Iran, Armenia, Georgia, Türkiye and Bulgaria. Finally, a detour in Greece before returning to Italy going up the Balkan coast.

His incredible adventure was optioned by Marsilio: he will pass this from the social world to that of the printed paper. After infinite and exhausting walks, for “Pieroad” it begins a new adventure, this time editorial.