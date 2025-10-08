The Witcher 4: the trailer, the news and when it comes out on Netflix

The wait is about to end, very little is missing from the return of one of Netflix’s fantasy: “The Witcher”. The fourth season of the series on the adventures of Geralt di Rivia, in fact, is ready to make its debut and has shown itself to an official trailer that transports us to the beloved fantasy atmospheres of the series inspired by the novels of Andrzej Sapkowski who, in these new episodes, will have many news, first of all, a new character played by the award -winning Hollywood actor of Laurence Fishburne (Matrix, John Wick). Fishburne will play Regis, one of the favorite characters from fans in books and video games.

The Witcher 4: the trailer

The Witcher 4: Who is Regis, Laurence Fishburne’s character

The character of Regis, introduced in the novel of Sapkowski the baptism of fire, is a barber-surgeon known globally with a mysterious past, which joins Geralt on his journey during the fourth season.

Fishburne says: “I am very excited to join the cast and I can’t wait to explore the wonderful world of The Witcher”.

The Witcher 4: the complete cast

Fishburne joins Liam Hemsworth, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan and Joey Batey in the highly anticipated fourth season of the internationally acclaimed show and winner of numerous prizes, which will return to production this spring.

The Witcher 4: the plot

After the upsetting events that changed the continent with which the third season ended, the new episodes follow Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri, who must cross the continent devastated by the war and its numerous demons, separated from each other. If they manage to accept and guide the groups of ragers with whom they meet, they will have a chance to overcome the baptism of fire and return together.

When The Witcher 4 comes out on Netflix

The Witcher 4 was released on Netflix on October 30, 2025.

