The witches of Triora, the witchcraft trial in 16th century Liguria

The Triora witch trials saw thirty women accused of caused a famine through magical rites, in cahoots with the Evil One, between 1587 and 1589. The unfortunate women of what is still known today as the “village of witches” were unjustly imprisoned and subjected to atrocious torturedue to which an alleged witch died and another took her own life. The political authorities of Republic of Genoaof which the “Salem of Italy” was part, decided to end the trial without carrying out the death sentences requested by the judges. Today we know that, most likely, the famine was caused by speculation by landownersamong which were some of the most ardent accusers of witches.

The Triora witch trials

Triora today is a small village in the western Liguria, in the province of Imperia. In the centuries of the modern age it belonged to the Republic of Genoa and enjoyed a fair commercial importance, being on the road to France.

Triora today; credit Alessandro Vecchi via Wikimedia Commons



The witchcraft case broke out in the autumn of 1587given that the country had been suffering from a famine for about two years. The idea began to circulate among the inhabitants that the food shortage could be caused by spells carried out by witches. Consequently the local Parliament asked the religious authorities to intervene, this because the Republic of Genoa was subjected, like the rest of the Italian peninsula, to the jurisdiction ofRoman Inquisition. It was an institution dependent on the Pope (not present in other countries, where other inquisitorial structures operated), which prosecuted crimes against religion, however, in cases of alleged witchcraft, the civil authorities also intervened. The sentenceseven when they were imposed by ecclesiastical tribunals, they were always carried out by the civil authorities.

They arrived in Triora to investigate the famine two inquisitorsthe vicar of the inquisitor of Genoa and the vicar of the inquisitor of Albenga, Girolamo del Pozzo. The two priests, collecting the complaints of the inhabitants, did so arrest twenty women and subjected them to heavy torture. Thirteen of them they confessed to having performed witchcraft rites: today we know that, being extorted under torture, the confessions were worthlessbecause the defendants confessed any guilt in order to put an end to the torments, but at the time they were considered valid. In Triora, moreover, the tortures were particularly cruel, to the point that one of the arrested women, the sixty-year-old Isolde Stelladied during interrogations and another threw herself out of the window to put an end to the torment. Thanks to the confessions extracted through torture, the two inquisitors also had other alleged witches arrested.

What happened to “the witches” and the discoveries after the trial

The violence of the torture and the high number of alleged witches meant that the political authorities of Triora, in particular the Council of Elders, asked the inquisitors to proceed with greater caution. The government of the Republic of Genoa, for its part, sent one of its emissaries, Giulio Scribani, to Triora to deal with the issue of witchcraft. Scribani took the place of the two inquisitors and he acted with even worse brutalityeven dealing with personally carry out the torture against alleged witches. He also had the accused transferred to Genoa prison and extended the “hunt” to some locations near Triora, such as Sanremo and Castel Vittorio.

At the end of the interrogations, Scribani asked for four women to be burned at the stake, but the Genoa government refused to execute them unless other evidence was produced. The trial also ended with request for death sentence for four alleged witches, but the modus operandi of Scribani had created controversy and made the civil authorities suspicious, who refused to carry out the sentence. In April 1589 the government of the Republic of Genoa requested and obtained that theInquisition would put an end to the judicial proceedings. The fate of the women locked up in prison is not known but, most likely, they were released.

Thus ended one of the most famous witchcraft trials in the Italian peninsula, the implications of which are even more dramatic than what appeared at the time. The famine was in fact due, according to many historians, to maneuvers speculative interests of the landownerswho wanted to raise the prices of agricultural products. And the landowners themselves were among the main accusers of the alleged witches: to assert their economic interests, they had no scruples in exploiting superstition and religious fanaticism and in making innocent people suffer atrocious torture.

The witch hunt in Europe

Between the end of the 15th century and the middle of the 18th century in Christian Europe the fear of witchcraft spread: it was feared that people linked to the Devil performed magical rites to harm communities or individuals. The fear was completely unfounded but, nevertheless, tens of thousands of people they were accused of practicing witchcraft and put on trial. Many trials ended with the death sentence of the accused, who were often female, although in many cases men were also found guilty.

Burning of a witch in Willisau, Switzerland, 1447; via Wikimedia Commons



The witch hunt took place both in Catholic and Protestant countries in particular the last decades of the fifteenth century and the years between 1580 and 1660. Italy was no exception and was the scene of numerous trials against alleged witches: that of Triora was one of the most famous cases.