"The woman in cabin number 10"the reasons to watch the thriller with Keira Knightley

“The Woman in Cabin 10”, the reasons to watch the thriller with Keira Knightley





A year after the success of the series “Black Doves” Keira Knightley returns to Netflix with a new thriller ready to conquer the public again: “The Woman in Cabin Number 10”.

Inspired by the bestseller of the same name by Ruth Ware and available on the streaming platform from 10 October, this film is a simple but effective mystery drama perfect for those who want to spend an evening full of twists, mysteries to solve and a crime to find an explanation for, all without having to spend too much time in front of the TV or engage too much psychologically. But let’s go into more detail.

The woman in cabin number 10: the plot

The protagonist of the story is a Guardian journalist, played by Knightley, who is invited for work purposes on a luxury yacht of a wealthy man whose wife is terminally ill. What appears to be a charity trip, however, turns into a nightmare when the journalist witnesses, in the middle of the night, what appears to be the murder of a woman who is thrown into the sea. But nothing is as it seems because once security is called the woman is faced with the facts: no person on the yacht is missing. So who was that woman? And did she really exist or was she just a hallucination?

A simple, fast, straight to the point thriller and therefore enjoyable

With “The Woman in Cabin 10” Netflix gives us fast and pleasant entertainment and, in a world that tends to increasingly lengthen the duration of feature films, this brevity is a nice breath of fresh air.

The film’s strong points? A gripping plot, twists and turns, an interpreter of Keira Knightley’s caliber but above all a short and straight-to-the-point story that, with just an hour and a half, tells us everything it needed to tell us, allowing us to enjoy a good thriller without “wasting” too much time in front of the TV.

In fact, those looking for a mysterious, captivating, pleasant but above all fast film will find what they are looking for in “The Woman from Cabin Number 10”.

Fair, enjoyable, with an excellent protagonist and a good plot “The woman from cabin number 10” is a thriller perhaps a little “old fashioned” but definitely worth watching.

Sometimes, after all, it’s good to look back a little, take inspiration from the past and bring a bit of “vintage” flair into the contemporary world.

Rating: 6.6

