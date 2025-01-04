The World’s Healthiest Food, According To Science, Revealed

When it comes to making smart food choices, navigating the endless options in the grocery store can feel overwhelming. Thankfully, researchers have done some of the heavy lifting to identify the most nutrient-dense food on the planet. According to a study conducted by William Paterson University in New Jersey, and published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the title of the world’s healthiest food goes to none other than watercress.

This leafy green isn’t just a garnish—it’s a nutritional powerhouse that packs a serious punch.

Watercress: The Unsung Hero of Superfoods

Despite its impressive profile, watercress often flies under the radar in everyday cooking. Available almost year-round and highly affordable, this leafy green is grown in various regions across Europe and the U.S., making it a convenient addition to any shopping list.

What sets watercress apart is its versatility in the kitchen. You can enjoy it raw in salads or quiches, pile it on top of eggs, or blend it into soups and stews for a peppery, mustard-like kick. Whether sautéed, fried, or puréed, watercress has the unique ability to enhance both the flavor and nutritional value of a dish.

A Nutrient-Dense Powerhouse

So, what makes watercress the world’s healthiest food? A 100-gram serving of this humble green scores a perfect 100 in nutrient density, meaning it provides 100% of your daily requirement for essential nutrients like potassium, calcium, iron, and vitamin C. In fact, watercress boasts more vitamin C per gram than an orange or lemon, making it an excellent immune-boosting option.

Beyond its vitamin and mineral content, watercress is loaded with antioxidants and offers detoxifying benefits. It also acts as a natural diuretic, aiding in purification and overall health. Best of all, an 80-gram serving counts as one vegetable portion while adding just 21 calories to your meal—proof that you don’t have to sacrifice flavor for health.

Tips for Buying and Storing Watercress

When shopping for watercress, choose bunches with firm, vibrant green leaves. Avoid any that look wilted or dull, as they’re likely past their prime. Because watercress is typically sold in bunches, this ensures freshness and traceability, so you know exactly where your produce comes from.

Once you’ve brought your watercress home, store it in your fridge’s vegetable crisper, but plan to use it within two days for maximum freshness. Its short shelf life is a small price to pay for its extraordinary health benefits.

Elevate Your Meals with Watercress

Incorporating watercress into your diet is a simple and delicious way to supercharge your meals. Its peppery, slightly bitter flavor makes it a standout ingredient, whether as a base for salads, a garnish for soups, or an addition to hearty stews. Plus, with its impressive array of nutrients—including vitamins A, C, K, and folate—watercress is a smart choice for anyone looking to boost their health without overhauling their entire diet.

Next time you’re searching for a way to add both flavor and nutrition to your cooking, don’t overlook watercress. It’s a small change that can make a big difference for your health. Superfoods come in many forms, but this leafy green just might be the easiest—and tastiest—one to add to your plate.