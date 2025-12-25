The world’s largest flying wind turbine in China: it produces energy at 1500 meters above sea level

Credit: ChinaNews, via



In a desert area located in the Chinese region of Xinjiang the maiden flight of theS1500the flying wind turbine of greater size And capacity never built, capable of exploiting the winds at an altitude of 1500 meters to generate 1MW of electrical power. This technology, born from the collaboration between the Beijing SAWES Energy Technology Company, the Tsinghua University and the Aerospace Information Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Science, presents itself not only as a valid alternative to conventional wind turbines, but opens new frontiers in the production of clean energy, positioning itself as an energy system mobile high power, designed for the effective power supply of isolated and difficult to reach areas.

How the S1500 wind turbine works

The S1500 features a imposing structure consisting of a casing inflated with heliumwith dimensions equal to 60 meters in length, 40 meters in width And 40 meters high. Once lifted, the system maintains atmospheric suspension twelve ultra-light carbon fiber micro-generators (total weight inferior to one ton), which convert simultaneously the kinetic energy of air flows into electrical energy, ensuring a total generation capacity of 1 MW. The experiments conducted confirmed the robustness and reliability of the structure, validating all phases of the process, from assembly in extreme environmental conditions, to pressure tests, up to the launch and recovery phases in the presence of sustained wind currents, both day and night

The electricity produced is then transmitted to the ground via a tether cable high-voltage system that extends for several kilometers and simultaneously acts as a system of anchoring. Unlike a traditional wind turbine which uses wind energy at around 200 meters above the ground, the S1500 operates at 1500 metres, ensuring greater efficiency thanks to the ability to intercept higher atmospheric currents intense And stable. In fact, at those altitudes, windy flows present tripled speed compared to those detectable at ground level, potentially resulting in energy production twenty-seven times higher compared to that which can be insured by land-based wind systems. Therefore, the designers estimate that this innovative technical configuration can reduce up to 40% the use of materials and break down about the 30% the production cost per kilowatt hour.

The S1500 is designed for modular transport in container and for a quick assemblywhich can be completed in a few hours, making it particularly suitable for the supply of electricity in remote areassuch as islands or deserts, as well as in conditions of emergency criticism caused by extreme climatic events, earthquakes or floods, where it is essential to ensure timely power supply to radio communication devices and rescue equipment.

The first prototypes

Prior to the development of the S1500, SAWES Energy Technology Company had been experimenting prototypes in size inferior but already capable of establishing new records in terms of flight autonomy and electrical generation capacity, demonstrating the validity and scalability of this technology. In the’October 2024 the model S500 reached an altitude dthe 500 meters with production of over 50 kWwhile in January 2025the version S1000 was launched at 1000 metersgenerating 100 kW. For the S1500, the Chinese company has implemented advanced safety systems, including the ability to interrupt the release of gas from the balloonwhich could extend the operational life of the floating system beyond the 25 years.

The technological challenge and future developments

The initiative is part of a broader plan by China launched in 2016, aimed at developing and commercializing high-altitude wind generators by 2030. In addition to technological advancements, the S1500 represents a strategic project for the Beijing government, whose national policy is oriented both towards achieving energy self-sufficiency and consolidating its leadership as a supplier of clean energy for developing countries and areas facing crisis situations. In this perspective Dun Tianruifounder and CEO of SAWES Energy Technology Company, recently declared his intention to invest in a new advanced model of flying wind turbine, capable of operating at an altitude of ten thousand meterswhere atmospheric currents could result up to two hundred times higher compared to those on land, significantly increasing efficiency and electricity production.