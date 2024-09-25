The world’s most difficult Rubik’s cube is 33x33x33 and has 6153 moving parts.

The world’s largest Rubik’s cube is located in France and, unlike the classic models with 3 blocks per side, this is a 33 x 33 x 33! Overall contains 6153 moving partsweighs 3.15 kg – that is, approximately 22 times more to the “classic” model – and was designed by the designer and engineer Gregory Pfennigwhich took about 205 hours of work to complete it. For those who don’t know, the Rubik’s cube is a puzzle invented in 1973 by Erno RubikHungarian architect and professor of architecture, whose aim is to arrange all the squares with the same color on the same face of the cube.

Obviously, seeing a cube of these dimensions, the first thing you might ask yourself is how complex it is to solve and to understand this, it is sufficient to make a comparison with the traditional one: a 3x3x3 cube has 43 · 1018 combinations, so a number consisting of a 43 followed by 18 zeros. The 33x33x33 cube instead has 1159 · 104094so 1159 followed by 4094 zeros! It’s such a large number that it’s impossible to imagine. Does this mean it’s impossible to solve? Of course not: like all cubes, there are algorithms that, through a series of moves, allow you to solve it in a (relatively) simple way.

To create it, Grégoire used a 3D printer and, in an attempt to keep its size as small as possibleeach layer was thinned to a thickness of just 4.1mm and a length per side of 20.5 cm.