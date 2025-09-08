The Wrong Paris, the new romantic film by Netflix: plot and when it comes out

When it comes to romantic comedies set in Paris, the mind usually runs immediately to the Lumière Ville, to the walks along the Seine, to the bistrots illuminated with candlelit and to the untransable Eiffel Tower. But what happens if the much dreamed of Paris proves to be the “wrong” one? It is from this starting point that “The Wrong in Paris” is born, a new Netflix rom-com.

The protagonist is Miranda Cosgrove, here in the role of Dawn, a girl who enrolled in a reality show convinced of living the definitive romantic experience in the French capital. Too bad that the “Paris” in question is … Paris, Texas. What starts like the greatest disappointment of his life soon turns into an unexpected adventure, full of encounters, rivalries, laughter and, of course, of love.

The Wrong Paris: the plot

Dawn is a young woman enthusiastic about wearing her Parisian cap and ready to live a dream adventure, which leaves for a program for which she was selected, convinced that she arrives in the city of love. Instead, he discovers, with great disappointment, that the reality set is not Paris, France, but Paris, Texas, a provincial town that has nothing to do with the romantic villa Lumière.

Determined to be eliminated as soon as possible and to leave behind what looks like a ruined holiday, Dawn is committed to sabotage its stay. But day after day, thanks to bizarre television challenges, small unexpected events and forced coexistence with other competitors, things change.

The turning point comes when he meets Trey, the “Bachelor”: at the beginning the girl sees him only as an obstacle to his escape plan, but the complicity that arises between the two surprises her. What had started as a joke of fate thus becomes an unexpected opportunity: to discover that love can also arise in the least romantic place in the world.

The Wrong Paris: the cast

The protagonist of the film is Miranda Cosgrove, who brings an ironic and self -ironic protagonist on stage, capable of transforming his disappointment into a personal growth path. Next to her, in the role of the fascinating Trey, we find Pierson Fodé.

The cast is completed by the following actors Madison Pettis, Madeleine Arthur, Frances Fisher, Yvonne Orji, Torrance Coombs, Christin Park, Emilija Baraac, Hannah Stocking, Veronica Long, Naika Toussaint and Ava Bianchi.

The Wrong Paris: When it comes out on Netflix

The new Netflix film “The Wrong Paris” arrives on the platform, all over the world, Friday 12 September 2025.

The Wrong Paris: the original trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sgkpeduwh0undefined