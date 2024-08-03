The Yara Case: Making Money on True Crime Is Increasingly Immoral

Culture

The Yara Case: Making Money on True Crime Is Increasingly Immoral

The Yara Case: Making Money on True Crime Is Increasingly Immoral

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
The Yara Case: Making Money on True Crime Is Increasingly Immoral
The world’s largest painting is bigger than a football pitch: what is it and where is it located?
The best skies in Italy for stargazing: here’s where they are