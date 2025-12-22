There "freedom" Enrolling a child in private school is a meaningless concept

Culture

There "freedom" Enrolling a child in private school is a meaningless concept

The “freedom” to enroll a child in private school is a meaningless concept

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Escape, Netflix’s first thriller series of 2026: plot and release date
Mud eruption at Black Diamond Pool, Yellowstone Park: video
There "freedom" Enrolling a child in private school is a meaningless concept