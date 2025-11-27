There may be two unknown passages in Menkaure’s pyramid at Giza: two entrances discovered

Generated with AI



On the east side of the Menkaure pyramidthe smallest of the famous pyramid complex of Gizathere could be two hidden secondary entrances. The discovery was published recently by the team ScanPyramidsa Franco-Egyptian collaboration aimed at studying the pyramids using non-invasive techniques. The tall pyramid of Menkaure 65 metersAnd the smallest and most recent of the large necropolar complex. It was built for the pharaoh Menkaure (Menkaure), son and successor of Khafreduring the course of his reign, lasted from 2532 to 2503 BC. C. The ScanPyramids study group, led by Khalid Helal of Cairo University, was responsible for studying the eastern facade of the pyramidcharacterized by the presence of granite blocks more refined compared to those on the other sides.

These analyzes were carried out with non-invasive techniqueswhose goal is to search for gods empty within large structures, which could signal the presence of environments or open spaces. The techniques in question were:

THE’ERT (Electrical Resistivity Tomography), which by measuring the resistivity of the materials through which the current passes allows the voids to be identified;

Use of ERT on Menkaure’s pyramid. Credit: Helal et al.



The GPR (Ground Penetrating Radar), a radar that passes through some electromagnetic pulses allows you to highlight any anomalies;

Using GPR. Credit: Helal et al.



THE’FSO (Ultrasonic Testing), which thanks to the ultrasound can locate gaps.

Use of the FSO. Credit: Helal et al.



The researchers of the project ScanPyramids they have crossed on a model the data returned by all three analysis techniques, and noted the presence of two anomalies (probably voids inside the structure), very close to each other: these, called A1 And A2are located immediately behind some of the best-worked blocks on the eastern face of the pyramid. A1 is located behind a trapezoidal block (1.5×1 m), while A2 is located a little further to the left (measure 0.9×0.7 m).

The existence of a possibility had already been postulated for some time second access to the pyramid. Despite its smaller dimensions than the other two, Menkaure’s pyramid is the better preserved of the complex, and presents unique structural characteristics. The discovery of these two anomalies could therefore reopen archaeological interest in the buildingwhich has been the case for the last century studied much less compared (the last excavations date back to the period 1906-1910, by the American archaeologist Reisner) to the pyramids of Cheops and Chefren.